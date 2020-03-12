The Nevada boys’ basketball team had four players named all-Heart of Iowa Conference by the conference coaches in 2019-2020.

The Cubs put one player on the all-HOIC first team and another on the second team. They also had two named honorable mention after placing fourth in the conference with an 8-6 record.

Senior guard Tyler Sansgaard was the Cub player named to the first team. He was joined by North Polk’s Jevin Sullivan, South Hamilton’s Cade Balvanz and Quinton Grove, Gilbert’s Matt Ockey and Tony Terrones and Greene County’s Carter Morton.

Sansgaard averaged 17.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in conference games. He shot 41 percent from the field, made 31 3-pointers at a 37-percent clip and converted 76 percent of his free throws.

Henry Nelson was the Nevada player named to the second team. The senior center put up 10.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per conference game and he shot 52 percent from the floor.

The other second-team selections were Gilbert’s Jack Dresser and Tanner Henningsen, Prairie City-Monroe’s Derek Brown, Roland-Story’s Adam McIlrath and Sam Skaar and South Hamilton’s Doran Lutjen.

Senior guards Kody Kruschwitz and Chase Lycke were the two Cubs named honorable mention. Kruschwitz averaged 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists and Lycke 5.0 points, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals.

All-Heart of Iowa Conference boys’ basketball teams

First team: Tyler Sansgaard (Sr.), Nevada; Jevin Sullivan (So.), North Polk; Cade Balvanz (Sr.), South Hamilton; Matt Ockey (Sr.), Gilbert; Carter Morton (Sr.), Greene County; Tony Terrones (Jr.), Gilbert; Jason Stafford (Sr.), PCM; Quinton Grove (Sr.), South Hamilton.

Second team: Jack Dresser (Sr.), Gilbert; Tanner Henningsen (Jr.), Gilbert; Dylan Ihle (Sr.), Roland-Story; Adam McIlrath (Jr.), Roland-Story; Derek Brown (Sr.), PCM; Henry Nelson (Sr.), Nevada; Doran Lutjen (Sr.), South Hamilton; Sam Skaar (Jr.), Roland-Story.

Honorable mention: Jacob Papesh (Jr.), Gilbert; Easton Johnson (Jr.), Gilbert; Bryce Stalder (So.), Greene County; Cael Fisher (Sr.), Greene County; Kody Kruschwitz (Sr.), Nevada; Chase Lycke (Sr.), Nevada; Coby Bouchard (Sr.), North Polk; Luke Maring (Jr.), North Polk; Durant Van Dyke (So.), PCM; Gatlin Boell (Jr.), PCM; Zach Twedt (Jr.), Roland-Story; Nolan Faber (Jr.), Roland-Story; Kobe Moriarty (Sr.), Saydel; Dakota Ellsworth (Sr.), Saydel; Austin Busch (So.), South Hamilton; Kyler Hodnefield (Jr.), South Hamilton.

Final HOIC standings

Gilbert 12-2

South Hamilton 10-4

Roland-Story 9-5

Nevada 8-6

PCM 7-7

North Polk 7-7

Greene County 3-11

Saydel 0-14