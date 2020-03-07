Grace Boffeli recorded a double double and North Scott High School completed an undefeated season by topping Lewis Central, 49-35, in the Class 4A state girls basketball championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Saturday afternoon.

It was the second straight state title for the Lancers (26-0) and their third in four years. Boffeli finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds and was voted captain of the all-tournament team. She had 11 rebounds in the first half.

Boffeli, a 6-foot-1 senior who will play for the University of Northern Iowa next season, led Class 4A in scoring with a 28.9 average and in rebounding with 12.1 boards a game.

Pressley Case scored 14 points for the Lancers and Samantha Scott added nine. McKenna Pettelpier and Delaney Esterling scored eight points each to lead Lewis Central. Hadley Hill and Megan White scored seven points each.

Lewis Central finished at 21-6.

FRIDAY’S LATE RESULTS

CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP

JOHNSTON 69, WAUKEE 65: Kendall Nead’s early scoring helped Johnston run out to a fast start and the Dragons turned back Waukee repeatedly for their first state championship.

Johnston, beating Waukee for the second time this season, led 16-4, but gave up the lead in the second half. The Dragons then got a couple big 3-pointers from Anna Gossling to pull back in front.

Nead, who’ll play at Wisconsin-Milwaukee next season, led Johnston with 21 points on 10-for-14 shooting. Gossling finished with 17 points and Maya McDermott had 14 points and nine assists. Maddie Mock had seven points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Waukee’s Katie Dinnebier led all shooters with 29 points. Megan Earney scored 13 and Lindsey Kelderman added seven points and eight rebounds.

Johnston finished its season at 24-2. Waukee, which will return all of its players next year, bowed out at 23-3.

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

BISHOP HEELAN 53, NORTH POLK 46: All-tournament captain Ella Skinner’s 19 points and the Crusaders’ active zone defense and quick hands turned back North Polk for the 3A championship.

Bishop Heelan constantly disrupted the North Polk offense by tipping away passes and stealing the ball. The six-foot Skinner offered strong play in the post with nine rebounds and four steals. She even banked in a 3-pointer.

The Crusaders had 14 steals as a team and outscored North Polk 24-10 in points off turnovers.

Bishop Heelan never trailed and scored 15 straight points for a 19-5 lead early in the second quarter.

Katie Cooke scored 13 points for Bishop Heelan and Katelyn Stanley offered an all-around game with 10 points, eight rebounds, six steals, four assists and three blocked shot. Jaedon Murphy led North Polk with 17 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot.

Bishop Heelan finished at 22-4; North Polk is 21-6.