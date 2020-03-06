While no area teams qualified for the state basketball tournaments this year, there was no shortage of talent in the area.

The best of the best will be on display one more time for the annual Southeast Iowa Senior All-Star Basketball Games on Saturday at Notre Dame High School’s Father Minett Gymnasium.

The day of festivities tips off at 5 p.m. with the girls game, with a girls 3-point shooting contest at halftime.

Following the girls game there will be a slam dunk contest for the boys.

The boys game will begin at 7 p.m., with a boys 3-point shooting contest at halftime.

Cost of the event is $5 for adults and $4 for students. No passes will be accepted.

Contestants for the girls Gold team will be Isabella Smith from Danville, Shay Drish and Destiny Gridley from Fairfield, Angel Baylark from Burlington, Mackenzie Springsteen and Ruthie Jahn from Mediapolis, Holley Johnson from Lone Tree, Madison Cloke from Cardinal, Kaylynn Summers and Daly Brisby from Central Lee and Taryn Scheuermann and Madison Bartholomew from Van Buren. That team will be coached by Makenzie Ostrander of Cardinal and Ryan Shelman of Lone Tree.

The girls Silver team roster includes Rylie Todd, Hope Wardm Maddy Stutsman and Taylor Ackerman from Notre Dame, Kara Krieger and Layney Loyd of New Londo, Eryka Dickey and Holly Massner of Wapello, Samantha Dzawo of West Burlington, Avery Hopper and Ashlyn Haas of Holy Trinity and Emilee Linder of Pekin. That team will be coached by Brandon Brown of Wapello and John Vandenberg of West Burlington.

The boys Gold team includes Eric Valdez of Columbus, Jayden Fedler and Parker Denning of Fort Madison, Drew Schroeder and Owe Timmerman of Mediapolis, Grant Swanson and Markel Luckett of New London, Tony Davison and Jonah Heckenberg of Van Buren, Jaxon Hoyle, Clayton Lowery and Keegan Kohorst of Mount Pleasant, Brock Jeambey and Dallas Vasquez of Louisa-Muscatine, Nick Tshudy of Pekin ad Quentin Schneider of Holy Trinity.

The boys silver team members are Axel Tjaden, Nick Skerik ad Mitchell Brent of Notre Dame, Nik Coble and Drew Kissell of WACO, Kobe Borntrager of Hillcrest Academy, Mason McFarland and Cole Adamson of Highland, Daunte Oepping and Jared Arnold of Winfield-Mount Union, TyJai Mueller and Eddie Lee of Keokuk, Taylor Kensett and Conner Orth of Danville and Keegan Edwards and Cory Krueger of Lone Tree.