Sasha Young scored 19 points to lead sixth-ranked West Branch High School to a 58-38 win over No. 9 Van Buren County in the Class 2A regional girls basketball championship game at Washington Wednesday night.

It was the eighth straight victory for the Bears (21-3), who advance to next week's state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

West Branch led 37-29 at the three-quarter break, then took off on a 21-9 run in the final eight minutes to assure the victory. Taya Young added 15 points for West Branch.

Van Buren County's Taryn Scheuermann led all scorers with 20 points. Madison Bartholomew and Isabel Manning each added six points. Van Buren County ended its season at 21-4.