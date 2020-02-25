OTTUMWA — The Burlington High School boys basketball team had Ottumwa right where it wanted it.

The Grayhounds dominated the first half and had an 11-point halftime lead.

Then, the wheels fell off in a disastrous third quarter, allowing the Bulldogs back into the game.

From there, Ottumwa junior Trey Swartz took matters into his own hands, leading his team to a 67-59 victory over the Grayhounds in a Class 4A substate quarterfinal game Monday night at Evans Middle School.

Ottumwa (13-9) advances to a substate semifinal to fave fourth-ranked Iowa City West (19-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa City West High School.

Burlington ends its best season in more than a decade with a 12-10 record, and also ponder what might have been and what still could be.

"We just fell apart on defense. We really just fell apart in the second half, especially that third quarter. That's what really got us," said BHS junior guard Michael Alexander, who scored a team-high 21 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from 30 feet at the end of the first quarter. "We have to play all 32 minutes. We can't just think we won one half."

"That's been our Achilles heel all season. We've been preaching 32 minutes. Unfortunately we played a good 24 and they came out in that second half, which we knew they would, and went on that 14-0 run. It was just a battle from there on out," BHS head coach Reggie Shipp said.

BHS came out cold in the first quarter, finally denting the scoreboard on a 3-pointer by Jack Carlson midway through the opening stanza.

A putback basket by Hunter Johnson, a layin by Anakin Kelly, a 3-pointer by Alexander and a layup by Alexander gave the Grayhounds a 12-6 lead.

Alexander ended the quarter with a long 3-pointer and the Grayhounds had a 15-6 lead and all the momentum.

BHS pushed it lead to 30-16 late in the first half on a layin by Amarion Davis off a feed from Kelly and a layin by Kelly.

But Joe Hammer nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Bulldogs to trim the BHS lead to 30-19.

It proved to be a portent of things to come.

With BHS' Johnson and Jordan Lowe saddled with foul trouble, the 6-foot-4 Swartz went to work inside. Swartz, who had eight points at halftime, lit up the scoreboard — and the Grayhounds' defense — for 27 more in the second half.

A four-point play by Hammer, a jumper by Drake Handling and a trey by Swartz helped the Bulldogs knot the game at 30 just over two minutes into the second half. A 3-pointer by Hammer gave the Bulldogs their first lead since 2-0 and completed a 14-0 run to open the third quarter.

From there it was the Swartz show. Swartz, the son of Southeastern Community College men's basketball coach Lorenzo Watkins, put on an offensive display for which the Grayhounds simply had no answer.

"He's the player that we keyed on. What hurt us early was Lowe and Johnson getting in foul trouble. That's been our M.O. all season. If we get in foul trouble early, it hurts us in the end. There in the third quarter it started hurting us. He knew we were in foul trouble so he started going to the inside," Shipp said.

Still, BHS had a chance to win the game. BHS tied the game at 52 with 5:16 left on a putback by Davis and pulled within 60-57 on an Alexander layup with just over a minute left.

But a layin and free throw by Swartz widened the margin and the Bulldogs hit their free throws down the stretch to stave off the Grayhounds.

"Credit to them. We have to play better defense. We have to play better low-post defense. Hat's off to them. We had a great season there, too. It's just unfortunate that it was cut short here today," Shipp said. "I'm very proud of my guys. We've been battling all season. We've had some great milestones in the program. Tonight we just came up short, Our boys will never quit. They never have and they never will. Tonight we just came up short. That one quarter really hurt us and now we're in a back and forth."

BURLINGTON (59)

Michael Alexander 7-11 4-5 21, Amarion Davis 1-3 5-6 7, Jordan Lowe 2-3 0-0 4, Hunter Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Anakin Kelly 5-6 2-3 12, Jack Carlson 2-10 1-2 6, Trent Burnett 2-4 0-0 5. Totals: 21-41 12-16 59.

OTTUMWA (67)

Gatlin Menningo 2-6 0-1 5, Caden Glosser 1-5 0-0 2, Joe Hammer 3-10 7-11 16, Trae Swartz 13-17 5-7 35, Adam Greiner 0-0 0-0 0, Drake Handling 1-3 1-2 3, Matt Graeve 2-3 2-3 6, Amari Robinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-46 15-24 67.

Score by quarters

Burlington;15;15;11;18;—;59

Ottumwa;6;13;24;24;—;67

Fouls: Burlington 20, Ottumwa 11. Fouled out: None. Technicals: Burlington bench. 3-point goals: Burlington 5-16 (Alexander 3-6, Burnett 1-3, Carlson 1-5, Kelly 0-1, Johnson 0-1), Ottumwa 8-22 (Swartz 4-6, Hammer 3-9, Menningo 1-1, Handling 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Glosser 0-4).

Records: Burlington 12-10, Ottumwa 13-9.