The Louisa-Muscatine High School girls bowling team has done it again.

For the fourth straight year, the Falcons are the Class 1A state team champions after beating DeWitt Central by 234 points on Monday at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.

And for the third year in a row, Louisa-Muscatine senior Whitney Morse won the Class 1A girls individual state championship, beating Christina Harrelson of Vinton-Shellsburg by 33 pins to take the title with a 484 total.

The Louisa-Muscatine boys finished second in the team race with a 3,075 total, 204 pins behind champion Camanche. Keaton Bieri led the Falcons with a 466 total, good for fourth place. Troy Edmunds of Camanche won with a 566. Two-time defending champion Dustin Beaham, a senior at Louisa-Muscatine, finished seventh with a 446.

Bieri narrowly missed a perfect game in his second game of the series, rolling a 299.

The Louisa-Muscatine girls rolled a 3,279. Jersey Lessenger finished fourth with a 438, Shadyn Bishop was seventh with a 390, Maddi Gerdts was eighth with a 375, Lauren Bodman was 25th with a 323 and Lilly Fischer was 50th with a 251.

Also for the Louisa-Muscatine boys, Allen Stauffer had a 427, Levi Staley had a 414, Zach Robertson rolled a 371 and Dalton Cromer rolled a 334.

The Class 2A state tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, while the Class 3A state tournament is Wednesday.