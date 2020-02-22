DES MOINES — Lane Scorpil is a wrestler, plain and simple.

His father, Ben, was a state champion for West Liberty High School in 1995, claiming the 125-pound Class 2A title. His uncle, Jason Utter, wrestled on state championship teams for Columbus back in the 1990s and now drives late models.

Scorpil has that same competitive edge, that drive to succeed, that will to win as his father and uncle.

Scorpil, a sophomore on the Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union team, has shown that fire in his belly this week at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, on display for thousands to see.

Scorpil advanced to the Class 2A semifinal at 106 pounds before falling and competing in the consolation semifinals and finals on Saturday, where he finished sixth.

For Scorpil, there is no place else he would rather be or anything else he would rather be doing than wrestling with the best athletes in the state at the highest level.

Scorpil is a wrestler, plain and simple.

"I have been wrestling for as long as I can remember," Scorpil said. "My dad influences me quite a bit. I look up to him a lot. He works on helping me get stronger and pushing me to do what I need to do to get better."

Scorpil, after racking up a 15-12 record and finishing third at districts as a freshman, has taken his wrestling to a whole new level this season. He brought a 33-0 record with him to the state tournament and has been ranked in the top 10 all season.

Scorpil has a bottomless gas tank, a ball of energy that just doesn't know the words stop or tired. Like the Energizer bunny, he just keeps going and going and going.

"Conditioning in the offseason and over the summer, I did some running and a lot of strength and conditioning stuff," Scorpil said. "It makes me want to push more, see how long I can go."

Scorpil competed on the Winfield-Mount Union cross country team in the fall to get himself in shape for the wrestling season. He said that has proven very beneficial, and he was a welcome addition to the cross country squad.

"It helps me a lot. It makes my lungs stronger," Scorpil said.

Scorpil lives in Columbus Junction and goes to school at Winfield-Mount Union High School. He has some lofty goals in the sport, including winning a state championship.

Scorpil just wants to wrestle, and he wants to put his best foot forward every time he steps on the mat.

"My dad was pretty good. He won state once and placed all four years," Scorpil said. "My uncle was pretty good, too. He worked with me when I was younger.

"I want to be the best I can be."