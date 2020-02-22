DES MOINES — Marcel Lopez is halfway to history.

The New London High School sophomore won his second state wrestling championship on Saturday night in front of a sold-out Wells Fargo Arena, and he did it in dominating fashion.

Lopez controlled his Class 1A 113-pound state championship match against Clayton McDonough of Central Springs from start to finish.

And by the time it was over, Lopez walked away with a 6-2 victory and a second state title, becoming the first two-time state champion in school history. It was the 10th individual state championship for the Tigers.

Lopez is halfway to history.

"It feels good, but I feel like I could get that fourth one, but I have to focus on that third one. But in the meantime I can feel great," Lopez said. "I knew I was going to win it. I'm the top dog. I didn't care who my draw was. The best person in the bracket is going to win every time."

Lopez scored the first takedown in the opening minute of the first period, then added a second takedown in the second period for a 4-0 lead.

McDonough came out on top in a scramble in the third period to cut the lead to 4-2, but Lopez got a reversal almost immediately.

"I thought if the match would have gone into overtime for some reason, I would have felt confident in that first overtime on my feet. I took him down easy the first two times. I don't know how he got that takedown, but I reversed him," Lopez said.

Once Lopez got McDonough on the mat, there was no escape for the top-seeded sophomore.

"Before every match I come in with the mindset that nobody is scoring on me. No one is getting to my legs. My defense the last two or three matches has been pretty sloppy. I try not to let them score on me," Lopez said. "I have to keep my hands in front of my legs and my head up. Keep my head defense good."

"He's a real good scrambler, but he's also really good in his positions," New London head coach Mark Chiri said. "Him and his brother (Dominic) roll around a lot and I think they get a lot of that from each other. He's got like vicegrips for hands, and when he gets ahold of something he seems to be like a cat. He seems to know which way to turn and how to come out on top. He's way more powerful than he looks when he locks things up."

Lopez gathered steam as the tournament went on. He allowed just one takedown and one reversal in his four matches while beating opponents who had a combined 170-12 record this season.

Lopez saved his best for last, beating two opponents with a combined 92-0 record by a combined 12-2 score and never was in danger.

"Starting off the tournament, the first match I was confident. The second match I don't know what happened to me. I felt like I wasn't there mentally. In my third match I felt almost 100 percent. Then in that last match I felt as close to 100 percent as I'm going to get this year," Lopez said.

"He really picked up his game," Chiri said. "I don't know if his nerves got to him a little bit at the beginning. He's going for his second one. He's our first two-timer. Our second two-time finalist. I think he kind of calmed down and figured out I have to wrestle my game and do what I do. Those last two guys were 92-0 together and he pretty much dominated both of those guys. Down here, it gets tough, not just with the quality but different styles and different techniques. I think he let it go and this is who I am and I'm going to go down with my best stuff. He saved his best for last."

Lopez credited his training partners, teammates and coaches for much of his success the last two seasons.

"I just have good practice partners and good coaches. Just all around good people around me. In my high school room I work out with my brother a lot. In my club room I work out with (Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville sophomore) Blaine Frazier and Colin Arch from Missouri," Lopez said. "Blaine helps me out a lot. For a while I wasn't practicing with him and I wasn't wrestling good. But once I started wrestling with him again, my wrestling improved dramatically. I think we bring something to the table that benefits the other. We have similar styles, so we can learn from each other."

Lopez will get back to work on Monday to prepare to chase a third state championship next year. There is plenty of work still to be done.

After all, Lopez is halfway to history.

"I have to practice more. I have to get bigger, stronger, faster," Lopez said. "The same thing I do during the on season. I lift weights. I run every day. I just drill. I workout, some sort of wrestling, any time I get any free time."

"Early on (in the season) he was having problems with some stuff and he made the comment, 'I'm just going back to my best stuff.' Obviously he made a good choice," New London head coach Mark Chiri said.