Red Raiders shot 72 percent in the first half

For the first 20 minutes, Texas Tech could miss. Just not very often. It didn't get much better for Iowa State over the next 20 minutes, either.

The Red Raiders shot 72 percent from the field in the first half and cruised to a 87-57 victory Saturday over the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum.

It was another blowout loss in a season increasingly full of them for the Cyclones (11-16, 4-10), whose hopes of avoiding a Wednesday game at the Big 12 tournament next month took a hit with the home loss along with wins from TCU and Texas.

Texas Tech shot 57 percent from the field while ISU converted at a 35.8 percent clip. Jahmi'us Ramsey led the Red Raiders with 25 points.

Solomon Young had 16 points and five rebounds for the Cyclones. Rasir Bolton tallied 13 points

ISU hosts TCU on Tuesday(6 p.m.; ESPNU). The Horned Frogs defeated the Cyclone sin overtime in Fort Worth last month.