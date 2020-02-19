After scouting Waukee and seeing the quantity of shooters the Warriors can put on the floor at any time, Ames’ coaches went about building a game plan for Tuesday night.

It worked, sort of. Ames did slow down Waukee’s top shooters, eventually, but like a frustrating game of Whack-A-Mole at the state fair, more Warrior shooters just stepped up in their place and started draining shots, too.

Waukee made 14 3-pointers Tuesday night and left Ames with a 68-53 win. The Little Cyclones overcame a blistering first quarter by Tucker DeVries and Pryce Sandfort but didn’t have the offensive firepower to catch up.

“We took two knockout punches, we got off the canvas and kept fighting, which is growth from (Friday’s 48-24 loss to Dowling Catholic), and I didnt see any quit in the kids,” Ames coach Vance Downs said. “They played hard, I’m proud of them and it’s a good time to have that momentum and that energy because really, the playoffs start Friday.”

DeVries finished with 21 points, and Sandfort added 18 for the Warriors. Those two alone accounted for six 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes.

Sandfort hit another three shots from beyond the arc in the second quarter, too.

Still, at that point, Downs thought his team had accomplished what it had set to do. DeVries and Payton Sandfort, Waukee’s top two scorers, had just 15 combined points in the first two quarters.

“It’s hard when you’re playing against it to know how little you can help on any post touch or any bounce,” Downs said. “I thought we did a good job on the older (Payton) Sandfort, I think he had 10 tonight but the younger one (Pryce Sandfort) busted us for 18.”

Keyshaun Brooks scored a game-high 23 points and Cooper Downs added 11 for Ames, but the Little Cyclones needed more offense to keep pace with Waukee Tuesday and just couldn’t find it.

The Warriors have four players with 40 or more made 3-pointers this season, and the worst 3-point shooting percentage of that group is 45.7 percent. But when Downs and his staff dove further into the numbers over the weekend they realized just how difficult preparing for the 6-foot-6 DeVries might be.

DeVries is shooting 51.2 percent from 3-point range this season, but has shown an ability to score in a number of ways. That led Downs to see a similarity between him and a player Downs coached little over a decade ago: Doug McDermott.

“The last guy (I can remember) that was 51 percent from 3-point range is from Ames and he’s playing for the (Indiana) Pacers right now,” Downs said. “That tells you where he’s at. Everybody is trying to do what we tried to do tonight. He’s a really talented player, and only a junior. They’re going to be hard to deal with and he’s going to be an absolute nightmare next year.”

Despite being guarded well by Ames, DeVries still made 8 of his 14 shots.

“Quite frankly I think we did a really good job on DeVries,” Downs said. “I dont know how many shots or what kind of volume it was tonight but I thought we did a pretty good job and made him work for everything. He knocked down some really inpressive shots.”

Ames’ zone defense wasn’t working early on but they did find success switching to a man-to-man defense.

Even when shooting with a hand in their face or launching from a few feet behind the arc, Waukee still made 14 of its 22 3-point attempts.

“So far this is the best team that we’ve played that can really shoot it,” Brooks said. “Valley, they can shoot it, too, but Waukee is pretty unbelievable.”

After trailing 22-8 after the first quarter, Ames cut the deficit to 10 at halftime. But a 20-point outburst in the third quarter by Waukee put the Little Cyclones in a hole they couldn’t get out of.

“I just think we got a little impatient and played hot potato a little too fast with the ball,” Downs said. “We did have some good looks and you’re going to have to score against these guys because they’re going to make buckets, but I’m really proud of the guys.”