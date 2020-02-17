Part I of a two-part Q&A series with the Cyclones' coach

Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series of a question-and-answer session conducted last week between the Ames Tribune and Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell. Part I focuses on the 2019 season, offseason hires and first four years of the Campbell era. Part II of the interview focuses on the upcoming spring football session and beyond, and will run in Wednesday’s paper.

How do you decompress after a season and put the previous few months into perspective?

Right after the season it’s first of all getting back with our families. That’s a big part of it. Being dad again. You have to understand there are two real important jobs, not just one in being the head football coach. Sometimes that’s been my greatest challenge in balancing my own career, but it’s so critical to the success of both our program and our coaches’ lives.

Then you go on that journey of what happened and really being able to look back on the film of where were our margins that still need to be filled in. We make decisions in terms of alignment within the building and then go on the journey with the players and coaches that were part of it. What are their thoughts? We take February and March, ‘What do you think we did well? What didn’t we do well?’ Then, ‘How do we put a vision in place of when we start spring practice, through the summer and into the fall to get to where we want to go?’

Sitting down and having real conversations with our players and coaches has always been really important. It’s something I’ve always felt before you say this is exactly what we’re doing going forward. You’ve really gotta get all that information and collect it verbally. You’re able to look into your players’ eyes and your coaching staff’s eyes and say, ‘This is the right direction to head.’ You also let them have some ownership in where we’re going forward.

What have those offseason conversations with players and coaches revealed as you transition into a new part of the year?

We’re still in that dive a little bit right now. A starting point, even from my end, was where are we from year one to where are we in year four. We look at last year’s team in its own entirety and then also look at where our program is four years later and say, ‘We found out a lot of really good stuff.’

You heard me say after the Kansas State game, I didn’t feel like we played Iowa State football. That’s the first time I’ve felt like that since maybe year one in a football game. Maybe felt like that a little bit at Texas the year before. We were off that night. You hear from the players — we had some really good conversations with our players and our coaches — there was a lot of newness to what last season brought to Iowa State football. The expectations, where we were as a program for the first time and also who was going through it. A lot of guys who put us on that stage weren’t there anymore, but a lot of those expectations stood on the shoulders of some young guys in our program and were trying to do their own job for the first time — also for our coaches, understanding that.

Sometimes those guys that haven’t been in our program for four years, how do we make sure we put those guys in the best position so we don’t miss the detail we need to be successful. It was a great reflection period for us between the end of the season and the bowl game. We have the ability to take a deep dive now and say, ‘Boy, where are some of those margins, why did those margins exist, why is it the detail of those 3rd and shorts or getting off the field on 3rd and long?’ Some of those things that were real in those losses, why those (losses) existed. How do you put together a plan to make sure those things don’t exist going forward.

One of the big transitional events of the offseason was bringing in Dave Andrews as the director of football strength and conditioning. What have you seen from his first few weeks in Ames, and what do you hope the move does for the program moving into this year and beyond?

We went from two separate entities, the strength and conditioning staff and the football staff, to one entity. All of it tied together toward the same goal, the same mission. That’s the thing that Dave brought to the table. One of the things that’s so different coming to the University of Toledo where you have one strength coach and two GAs to now you come, and you talk attention to detail, there is even attention to detail in how you train the student-athlete. What an offensive lineman may need to reach his full potential might not be what a cornerback needs in our program to develop and reach its full potential. Then understanding what each time of year what their needs and responsibilities are and what is the priority. Really the priority is not to be the best strength team in the country. It’s to be the best football team and be your best in November when you need to be your best. It’s about how do all of those resources work together to get to that end-point. That’s the thing that’s been really fun with coach Andrews is that ability to unify the strength and conditioning staff and football staff as one. I think culturally that’s really important for this football team.

Mick McCall, the running backs coach, was another important offseason hire. You’ve said that his addition brings balance to the offensive staff because of his decades of experience at Northwestern and beyond. You were on staff with him at Bowling Green, too. What do you remember about your time together and why this opportunity was the right one for him?

Even when I was a GA, my two years there as a graduate assistant, Mick was there as a quarterback coach. He was a veteran at that point. He’d been a head high school football coach and came from the University of Wyoming. We had phenomenal success with Josh Harris and Omar Jacobs, their success at the quarterback position. Mick was also the pass game coordinator there. Just how he taught, I was always enamored by it. He has a very similar background. His father was also a head high school football coach. Mick and I became really close during that time as a young coach and before for me as a graduate assistant.

When the O-line coach left and I came back to Bowling Green, he was the offensive coordinator. Working for him and underneath him, it was a great partnership. We were able to turn a team that was coming off a 4-8 season, we were able to go 8-4 and go to a bowl game. We swung it around and had an unbelievable year offensively. What I saw was an unbelievable teacher and somebody that had the ability to take the complex and make it simple. He allowed the team to maximize its full potential.

You look at his teams at Northwestern, just watching those guys play over the years, the one thing I always felt, I was like, ‘Boy, they always put themselves in a position to maximize their full potential.’ Especially on the offensive side. With what went down at Northwestern over the last year and Mick’s availability, I just felt like it was a great opportunity to get a veteran voice that really has been there and done that. Sometimes there is so much positive for someone who has been in those situations before, not for them to just say it, but to bounce ideas off and be able to get creative energy from. Those things are really big. Experience is something, at least in the offensive room; we’ve got some really dynamic coaches but that experience factor was something I thought could be really beneficial.

After four years at Iowa State, and taking stock of a program, where do you see the foundational pieces for the present and future? A dynamic quarterback, blossoming running back and experienced defense are pluses, but where has growth occurred the most?

The biggest thing for us is we know who we are now. There is an identity to Iowa State football. The identity in terms of a football culture is our attitude and effort. When you watch our kids play, our kids play really, really hard. We’re going to play hard for 60 minutes. Now with attitude and effort and you can add the attention to detail piece of it with consistency… For four years we’ve proven we can play with great consistency of attitude, effort and toughness. Our kids are going to go in, play hard and give ourselves a chance to win football games. The difference between success and failure is found in those margins of attention to detail.

It’s interesting because there are times we’ve done that with maybe less talent. It’s allowed us to win big games because we were fantastic in that attention to detail and margins. Now it’s just catching that up to where we are now as a football program. That’s easy to say. Obviously that next step is really, really hard to do. It takes another restructuring of the alignment within the program to make sure we can take that next step.

It’s been fascinating. We’re to a vision now of what each position group really is. With where we are defensively, that’s helped us because we’re able to recruit more efficiently knowing what’s required of each position. Offensively, it’s why we’ve been able to sustain. We’ve had quarterbacks that have had success, we’ve had multiple running backs that have been able to be successful. We’ve had multiple receivers. We’ve had tight ends. If you look from our history even at Toledo, we knew exactly what we were identifying to make each position group successful and each position successful. We’ve been able to recruit to that model.