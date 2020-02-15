No. 11 (Class 4A) Keokuk's girls basketball team finished its Southeast Conference season with a perfect record by beating Washington, 48-28, at Washington Friday night.

The Chiefs won the SEC title with a 10-0 record.

Keokuk, 17-3 overall, was led by Alivia Myhre and Abby Wolter, scoring 11 points each. Keleigh Hall scored eight points and Kayde Martin added five. Addison Six paced the Demons with 10 points. Anna Nacos added five points.

Washington fell to 11-9 overall and 4-6 in the conference, good for fourth place.

MOUNT PLEASANT 47, FAIRFIELD 33: Mount Pleasant knocked off the Trojans in a Southeast Conference game at Fairfield.

Despite the loss, Fairfield has clinched second place in the conference with a mark of 12-8 (6-3 SEC). Mount Pleasant improved to 7-14 overall and 5-5 in the conference, good for third place.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BURLINGTON 67, FORT MADISON 64: Amarion Davis scored 19 points and Jordan Lowe had a double double to lead the Grayhounds to a Southeast Conference win at Fort Madison.

Lowe finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Michael Alexander had 14 points and five assists for Burlington.

Burlington (10-9, 6-4 SEC) hosts Oskaloosa in a non-conference game Monday. Fort Madison is 6-14 (1-9).

W-MU 75, WEST BURLINGTON 65: Winfield-Mount Union upset the Falcons in a game at West Burlington.

Christian Gerot poured in 24 points to lead the Wolves, while Daunte Oepping scored 16 points and Jared Arnold and Ty Yocum each added 14 points. Juanito Piper and Oepping each pulled down seven rebounds for the Wolves, while Piper dished out seven assists and Oepping had six.

Cayson Shipp led West Burlington with 17 points. Austin Applegate and Marvion Jackson each tallied 12 points for the Falcons.

Winfield-Mount Union improved to 6-15 West Burlington slipped to 12-9.

KEOTA 77, WAPELLO 61: JD Stout poured in 39 points and led the Eagles past Wapello in a non-conference game at Keota.

Stout scored 14 field goals, three from 3-point range, and sank eight of 11 free throws. Carson Sprouse scored 15 points for Keota and Luke Hammen added 13. Maddux Griffin led Wapello with 25 points. Caden Thomas had 14 and Rhett Smith added 13.

Keota improved to 18-3; Wapello is 9-11.