No. 11 Notre Dame High School rolled to a 55-23 win over WACO in a first round Class 1A, Region 4 girls basketball tournament game at Father Minett Gymnasium Thursday night.

The Nikes (18-4) advance to Tuesday's quarterfinal round, hosting Winfield-Mount Union (12-10) at 7 p.m.

Rylie Todd led Notre Dame with 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and Hope Ward was right behind with 13 points. Katy Stephens scored nine points for Notre Dame, Gabby Deery had seven and Taylor Ackerman added six.

Morgan Graber led WACO with seven points. Maysan Lee scored six and Ellah Kissell added four. WACO ended its season at 5-17.

W-MU 42, HIGHLAND 41: Winfield-Mount Union freshman Bradie Buffington scored two free throws with 14 seconds left to play and the Lady Wolves snatched a win from Highland in a Class 1A, Region 4 first round game at Winfield.

W-MU (12-10) advances to Tuesday's quarterfinal round at Notre Dame.

Jami Wilkerson led the Wolves and all scorers with 12 points. Buffington finished with eight points and 10 rebounds. Melina Oepping scored seven points and Keely Malone added six.

Freshman Dani Laughlin led Highland with 11 points and Alyssa Brase scored nine. Highland bowed out at 6-17.

HOLY TRINITY 52, NEW LONDON 44: The Crusaders ousted New London in a Class 1A, Region 4 game at Fort Madison.

Holy Trinity (13-9) advances to Tuesday's quarterfinal round at Lone Tree, facing host Lone Tree (12-10). Lone Tree advanced with a 59-16 win over Hillcrest Academy (2-20).

NO. 9 ILLINI WEST 49, MERCER COUNTY 19: Ninth-ranked Illini West won the Class 2A regional championship at Sherrard, Illinois, over Mercer County.

The Chargers (26-4) advance to Monday's sectional semifinal round at Macomb against the Kewanee regional champion. Mercer County ended its season at 21-11.

Illini West's Karli Artman and Megan Harrell, along with Riley Filler of Orion and Mercer County's Maggie Harrison, advance in the Three-point Showdown.

It was Illini West's second win over Mercer County this season. The Chargers beat Mercer County 55-25 on Nov . 25.

FORT MADISON 68, ALBIA 25: Balanced scoring helped the Bloodhounds breeze to victory in a non-conference game at Albia.

Anna Kester led Fort Madison with 12 points. Brandy Walker scored 11 and Nadia Boeding and Camille Kruse each scored 10 points. Isabella Boeding added seven points. Sophie Waber and Lexi Jones scored six points each to lead Albia.

Fort Madison improved to 7-13; Albia is 2-15.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ALBIA 60, FORT MADISON 47: The Blue Demons topped Fort Madison in a non-conference game at Albia.

Albia improved to 16-3; Fort Madison is 6-14.