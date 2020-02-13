Nevada senior Tyler Sansgaard and Nevada junior Caden Jones are the Nevada Journal Athletes of the Week. Sansgaard scored a career-high 39 points to hit the 1,000-point mark for his career in a 101-91 loss by the Nevada boys’ basketball team to Gilbert in triple overtime Friday at Nevada. He also had eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a 74-60 Cub victory over Greene County Feb. 4 at Jefferson. Jones claimed an individual sectional championship at 220 pounds for the Nevada wrestling team at the 2A sectional meet in La Porte City Saturday. Jones, who began the season playing basketball, scored a fall over BCLUW-South Hardin’s Aiden Farnsworth in the semifinals then won a 3-1 battle over South Tama’s Rudy Papakee in the finals to advance to districts with a 9-5 record.