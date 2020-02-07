Three Warriors scored in double figures and second-ranked (Class 1A) WACO defeated Notre Dame, 60-48, in a SEI Superconference South Division boys basketball game at Wayland Thursday night.

WACO's Gabe Reichenbach led all shooters with 19 points. Nik Coble scored 17 and Pietro Vannini added 10. Nick Skerik led Notre Dame with 12 points. Mitchell Brent and Axel Tjaden each scored 10 points for the Nikes.

It was undefeated WACO's 19th straight victory. Notre Dame is 15-4.

BURLINGTON 68, FAIRFIELD 55: Ten Grayhounds scored and Burlington won a Southeast Conference game at Fairfield.

Brendon Hale, Amarion Davis and Trent Burnett scored eight points each to lead Burlington. Michael Alexander, Hunter Johnson and Anakin Kelly each scored seven for Burlington.

Burlington improved to 7-8 overall and and 4-3 in the SEC. Fairfield is 2-14.

Burlington's win total equals the combined total of the last five seasons.

NEW LONDON 78, WEST BURLINGTON 59: Sophomore Devon Swanson scored 30 points and freshman Blaise Porter had 21 to lead New London to a South Division win at West Burlington.

Kade Benjamin, a freshman, added 18 points for New London. Austin Applegate led West Burlington with 17 points and Marvion Jackson added 14.

New London improved to 11-7. West Burlington fell to 11-6.

HOLY TRINITY 51, CARDINAL 50: The Crusaders edged the Comets in a South Division game at Eldon.

Vasin Thurman led Holy Trinity with 14 points. Jason Thurman had 13 and Matt Hellige added 11. Landon Becker paced Cardinal with 19 points.

Holy Trinity is 7-12. Cardinal is 10-10.

W-MU 66, L-M 39: Winfield-Mount Union jumped out to 15-4 first quarter lead and went on to defeat Louisa-Muscatine at Winfield.

Daunte Oepping and Jared Arnold scored 14 points each for W-MU and Ty Yocum added 11. Brock Jeambey led Louisa-Muscatine with 13 points and eight rebounds. Dawson Wehrle had 10 points and four steals and Emmanuel Walker added nine points for the Falcons.

Winfield-Mount Union is 5-13. Louisa-Muscatine fell to 2-17.

WAPELLO 52, MEDIAPOLIS 51: A fourth quarter rally lifted the Indians to a North Division win at Wapello.

Mediapolis led 42-31 at the three-quarter break, then Wapello launched a 21-9 run for the win.

Wapello's Maddux Griffin led all scorers with 23 points. Caden Thomas had 14 and Rhett Smith added eight. Drew Schroeder led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Freshman Cole Lipper scored 11 points and Regan Thornburg added 11.

Wapello is 8-9. Mediapolis is 6-12.

DANVILLE 74, CENTRAL LEE 50: Ty Carr scored 29 points to lead the Bears past Central Lee in a South Division game at Donnellson.

Taylor Kensett added 17 for Danville. Bronson Sargent led Central Lee with 12 points. Seth Mayes had eight.

Danville is 10-9. Central Lee fell to 2-17.

WRESTLING

NIKES DROP 2 DUALS: Notre Dame-West Burlington's Blaine Frazier pinned both of his opponents, but the Nikes lost two dual meets at Marion.

ND-WB lost to Muscatine 54-24 and to North Scott 64-15.

Wrestling at 113 pounds, Frazier pinned Muscatine's Collin Zellmer in 22 seconds and North Scott's Eli Pence in 54 seconds.

Grifin Molle and Elijah Vance also had two wins each for the Nikes. Molle, at 138 pounds, pinned Muscatine's Carson Harder in 1:06 and won a decision over his North Scott opponent. Vance (106) won his first match by forfeit, then pinned North Scott's Drew Metcalf in 3:23. Samuel West (126) and Bryce Sankus (152) each won a match by decision.

BOYS BOWLING

MOUNT PLEASANT SWEEPS: The Panthers swept West Burlington-Notre Dame and Washington in a triangular at Iris Bowling Center in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant totaled 2,536 pins. Logan White led the Panthers with a 189-199—388 series and Levi Mills rolled a 213-157—370. Also competing for Mount Pleasant were Ethan Oilar (344), Justin Allredge (274), Nolan Myers (248) and Owen Steinhoff (247).

West Burlington-Notre Dame finished with 2,005 pins. Spencer Krantz led WB-ND with a 182-136—318. Dalton Hammond had a 282 and was followed by Kaleb Allen (277), Dakota Peterson (235), Kody Allen (234) and Caden Murphy (202).