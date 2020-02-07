In his last home match, Spencer Bridgmon had his hand raised in victory as he pointed to the crowd on senior night after picking up his 100th career win on Tuesday, February 4, where the Rockets defeated Fairbury 48-27 in dual action.

"When you are growing up it's one of those things you hope you can do and I ended up accomplishing it," Bridgmon said after reaching the milestone.



Spencer is a two-time state qualifier and he is hoping to end his high school career back in Omaha. "It has been my goal to be a four-time state qualifier," Bridgmon said. "I couldn't get it done my freshman year, but the next best thing is three-time."



Bridgmon, 113, took down Connor Gerths by fall in 2:40.

“I told him (Bridgmon) that I was proud of him,” Head Coach Jeremy Goebel said. “I told him to keep going after your goals and finish like you started.”



S-D-A started out the night with three consecutive pin falls.



At 106, Barret Brandt defeated Spencer Weers by fall in 2:21.

Jace Goebel and Jacob Smith, each received a win by forfeit.



Braxton Walz, 132, defeated Peyton Grubbs by fall in 1:06.

Brock Reed of Fairbury, 138, won by fall over Aaron Carlson in 1:38.

There was an exciting match that broke out at 145 lb. Freshman Creighton Orchard of Syracuse battled with Ethan McCown. On three separate occasions, Orchard fought his way out being pinned and picked up points in the process. Orchard was able to avoid pin fall, but unfortunately lost in a 15-8 decision.

“Creighton has progressively gotten better,” Goebel said. “We talk about scoring last and saving team points. He did all of that.”



Isiah Reed , 152, won by fall over Devon Carel in 5:27.

At 160, Jackson Nordhues defeated Ashton McCown by fall in 3:04.

Zachary Burr won by fall at heavyweight against Kazz Hyson in 1:24.



"I really liked our kids intensity from the first whistle to the last," Goebel said.

The Rockets will be in district action on Friday and Saturday, February 14-15 @ Malcolm. Matches will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Friday. Saturday matches will start at 9 a.m.