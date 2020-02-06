DES MOINES - Nevada was a little rusty early against Saydel Saturday, but the Cubs got it together over the second and third quarters to pull away from the Eagles for a 56-44 victory.

Nevada was coming off a big 58-39 victory at Prairie City-Monroe on Friday that left the Cubs one game behind Gilbert and half a game behind South Hamilton in the Heart of Iowa Conference standings. Nevada hadn’t quite recovered from that game at the start of Saturday’s contest, falling behind a struggling Saydel team by a 13-7 score after one quarter.

“I think we were a little sore,” Nevada senior Tyler Sansgaard said. “We didn’t play bad defensively, we just didn’t score.”

But Nevada switched to the 1-3-1 zone and started creating more easy scoring opportunities off turnovers. The Cubs also shut the Eagles down, limiting them to nine points over the second and third quarters.

“That threw them off,” Henry Nelson said. “We had a lot quicker guards than they did and we could get a lot more steals if we pressured them. We knew if we could stop them from getting in the lane they wouldn’t be able to do anything.”

The Cubs went up 19-16 at the half. In the third quarter Sansgaard caught fire, scoring 15 of his game-high 17 points off five 3-pointers.

“I haven’t shot well the last two nights,” Sansgaard said. “Everything was long, so I took a little step back and everything was going in. They kept giving me the ball and I just kept shooting.”

Nevada led by 23 points heading into the fourth quarter. The Cubs lead peaked at 54-28 in the fourth quarter and then head coach Tyler Struck called off the dogs.

Nelson finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Chase Lycke scored eight points and picked up four steals.

Lycke was the catalyst for Nevada’s defense on the perimeter, leading to multiple breakaway baskets to help the Cubs stretch the lead after the first quarter.

“On defense in the 2-3 and the 1-3-1 I have really good help on the backside,” Lycke said. “I know I can pressure a lot more and try to go for the ball a little bit and gamble.”

Kody Kruschwitz added seven points, seven assists and four steals. Ayden Rhodes had four rebounds and one point, Spencer Grant two points and rebounds apiece and Colin Memmer two assists.

The victory put Nevada at 9-8 on the season and 7-3 in the conference. With two weeks remaining the Cubs are right in the thick of the conference title race alongside Gilbert and South Hamilton, with PCM and Roland-Story not too far behind.

“It’s huge,” Sansgaard said. “Missing Kody and Ayden (Rhodes) in the first half of the season and now being a game or two out of (leading) it and we play the top two teams again this year. We’re sitting in a good spot.”

Nevada hosts Gilbert Friday and South Hamilton in its final conference game Feb. 11.

“I think we have to focus on one game at a time,” Lycke said. “Not look ahead too far.”

Saydel fell to 1-15 overall and 0-10 in the conference. Kobe Moriarty led Saydel against Nevada with 16 points and Cal Gebhart added nine points for the Eagles.

Nevada 56, Saydel 44

N 7 12 26 11 - 56

S 13 3 6 25 - 44

Nevada (56) - Colin Memmer 0-3 0-0 0, Chase Lycke 4-7 0-0 8, James Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Ben Rima 0-1 0-0 0, Ty Dittmer 1-3 2-2 5, Kody Kruschwitz 3-8 0-0 7, Tyler Sansgaard 6-12 0-0 17, Ayden Rhodes 0-1 1-2 1, Henry Nelson 7-10 2-2 16, Cooper Bovee 0-2 0-0 0, Jarrett Fredin 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer Grant 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 22-50 5-6 56. 3-point field goals (7): Sansgaard 5, Dittmer, Kruschwitz. Rebounds (28): Nelson 9. Assists (18): Kruschwitz 7. Steals (10): Kruschwitz 4. Blocks (6): Nelson 3. Fouls: 9.

Saydel (44) - Kobe Moriarty 6 0-0 16, Cam Lo 3 0-0 8, Cal Gebhart 3 0-0 9, Garrett Shinn 0 0-0 0, Dakota Ellsworth 1 0-0 2, Nick Garrison 2 2-5 6, Mason Hicks 1 0-0 3, Chaise VanScoy 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2-5 44. 3-point field goals (10): Moriarty 4, Gebhart 3, Lo 2, Hicks. Fouls: 10.

MONROE - The Nevada boys’ basketball team took charge early and never let up in a 58-39 victory over Prairie City-Monroe Friday.

The Cubs outscored the Mustangs by 11 points in the first quarter. They maintained that same margin at half time, went up 13 after three quarters then pulled away to even their season record at 8-8 and go to 6-3 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Nevada held Saydel to 2 of 18 shooting from 3-point range. The Cubs were 9 of 22 from downtown and they also forced 13 turnovers and committed only 10.

Tyler Sansgaard and Kody Kruschwitz led a balanced Cub attack with 13 and 12 points respectively. Sansgaard also accounted for four rebounds and two assists and Kruschwitz seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Chase Lycke chipped in nine points and three assists, Henry Nelson six points, four rebounds and one block and Ayden Rhodes five points and one steal. Spencer Grant added four points and two assists and Colin Memmer three points.

PCM dropped to 11-6 overall and 7-4 in the conference. Derek Brown led the Mustangs with 15, six rebounds and four assists.

Nevada 58, PCM 39

N 19 12 13 14 - 58

PCM 8 12 11 8 - 39

Nevada (58) - Colin Memmer 1-3 0-2 3, Chase Lycke 3-8 0-0 9, James Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Rima 0-0 0-0 0, Ty Dittmer 0-3 0-0 0, Kody Kruschwitz 3-8 5-5 12, Tyler Sansgaard 5-12 2-3 13, Ayden Rhodes 2-3 0-0 5, Henry Nelson 3-5 0-0 6, Cooper Bovee 2-2 0-0 6, Jarrett Fredin 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer Grant 2-2 0-0 4. Totals: 21-46 7-10 58. 3-point field goals (9): Lycke 3, Bovee 2, Memmer, Kruschwitz, Sansgaard, Rhodes. Rebounds (29): Kruschwitz 8. Assists (14): Kruschwitz 4. Steals (9): Kruschwitz 3. Blocks (1): Nelson. Fouls: 8.

PCM (39) - Cooper VandeLune 0-2 0-0 0, Carson VandeLune 0-2 0-0 0, Sage Burns 0-3 1-2 1, Jason Stafford 2-12 0-0 5, Kolten Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Andrew Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Gatlin Boell 3-7 0-0 7, Robbie Ferneding 0-0 1-2 1, Durant Van Dyke 3-6 0-0 6, Brayden Berger 0-0 0-0 0, Grant Landgrebe 1-1 0-0 2, Derek Brown 6-15 3-4 15. Totals: 16-52 5-8 39. 3-point field goals (2): Stafford, Boell. Rebounds (30): Stafford 11. Assists (9): Brown 4. Steals (4): Boell, Van Dyke, Landgrebe, Brown. Blocks (2): Van Dyke, Brown. Fouls: 9.

ALLEMAN - Tyler Sansgaard’s heroics gave Nevada a dramatic 51-49 victory at North Polk Jan. 28.

Sansgaard broke a 49-49 tie by hitting a basket with 2.8 seconds left on the clock. North Polk was unable to get a shot off in the final seconds to give Nevada the victory.

Nevada improved to 7-8 overall and 4-3 in the Heart of Iowa Conference. It was the Cubs’ second dramatic win in four games.

Nevada won a 51-47 thriller over Roland-Story at home Jan. 21 when Henry Nelson converted a three-point play to break a 47-47 tie with 22.7 seconds left. The Cubs also lost a close battle to Madrid, 74-72, at home on Jan. 24.

The Cubs made 10 of 17 free throws to North Polk’s 4 of 6 showing from the line in the win. They committed just six turnovers and forced 11.

Nevada overcame North Polk’s 45 to 40-percent shooting edge from the field and a 28-23 rebounding deficit.

Sansgaard finished the game with 18 points, five assists and four rebounds. Henry Nelson had six points and rebounds apiece plus a block, Chase Lycke recorded six points and two steals and Ty Dittmer, Kody Kruschwitz and Ayden Rhodes tacked on four points apiece.

Colin Memmer, Cooper Bovee and Spencer Grant each scored three points for Nevada.

Nevada 51, North Polk 49

N 10 18 10 13 - 51

NP 13 10 15 11 - 49

Nevada (51) - Colin Memmer 1-1 1-2 3, Chase Lycke 1-3 3-4 6, Ty Dittmer 1-3 1-2 4, Kody Kruschwitz 1-9 1-3 4, Tyler Sansgaard 7-14 2-2 18, Ayden Rhodes 2-4 0-2 4, Henry Nelson 2-5 2-2 6, Cooper Bovee 1-1 0-0 3, Spencer Grant 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 17-42 10-17 51. 3-point field goals (7): Sansgaard 2, Lycke, Dittmer, Kruschwitz, Bovee, Grant. Rebounds (23): Nelson 6. Assists (10): Sansgaard 5. Steals (7): Lycke 2, Kruschwitz 2. Blocks (1): Nelson. Fouls: 10.