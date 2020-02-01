MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wapello High School girls basketball team was looking for a little respect.

The Arrows earned a whole lot of respect in a big way Friday night.

The Arrows came in as 19-point underdog against Class 2A's sixth-ranked Van Buren in their SEI Superconference game at Ruble Arena, but thoroughly outplayed the taller Warriors, coming away with a 47-40 victory.

Respect? Wapello earned plenty of that with their biggest win of the season and moved them within two wins of their goal of 15 for the season.

Yes, this Wapello team is for real.

"It was amazing. It felt good because our team has been working on that for so long. Our coach is very proud of us for beating that team," said Wapello just guard Sammy Ewart, who scored 13 points. "We came out there and through of it as just any other game and had fun all together."

"As a team it was just a huge win. We've had a lot of wins, but not a really big win. This was a big win against a ranked team, so that made it so much better," said Wapello senior guard Holly Massner, who scored a game-high 18 points. "I think we were nervous, but our coaches kept reminding us we have nothing to lose. They have everything to lose and we have nothing to lose. That's kind of how we played."

"We've been fighting pretty hard this year to get a big one," Wapello coach Brandon Brown said. "I think we've lost four games to this point. We lost to Pekin the first game of the year. They were unranked, but everybody else has been ranked in 1A, 2A or 4A at this point. Some of those nights' we come out and struggle, but we always have a shooter's chance. Tonight we didn't shoot the ball as well as I would have liked, but we didn't buckle. We kept coming. We kept fighting. We switched things up here and there where we could. But that's a good ball club. I think the girls are finally buying in that we're a good team, too."

Van Buren (15-3) came in as a heavy favorite, but with junior all-state guard Isabel Manning battling the flu, the Warriors knew they were in for a fight.

"I told my daughter with about three minutes left in the second quarter, 'You better figure out who can shoot free throws,'" Van Buren coach Matt Zeitler said. "If we could have pressed. Isabel could barely get up and down the court. She probably shouldn't have even been out here. It took a lot of guts for her to come out here and go."

Van Buren seemed to seize control late in the first half with an 8-2 run to end the second quarter for a 24-18 lead. Taryn Scheuermann, the Warriors' 6-foot-3 senior post player who will play for the University of Northern Iowa next year, scored four points in that stretch. But she was limited to 14 points on the night, almost six below her season average.

Van Buren took a 34-25 lead late in the third quarter on a basket by Salena Sayre.

Wapello (13-4), answered with baskets by Massner and Ewart to gain some momentum.

"Holly was on fire. Our team all came together and we kept cheering each other on. Our bench made a big impact on our team, too," Ewart said.

"Something we've been fortunate with all year is we don't have one scorer," Brown said. "We don't have one good girl. We don't have two good girls. We have a team of girls who show up every night. Every night might be your night. Eryka (Dickey) scored 33 last night and Holly scored 18 tonight. That's the kind of team we are. Next game it might be Lindsy Massner's opportunity to score 15. You just never know with our team who it's going to be."

Wapello opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer by Lindsy Massner. A 3-pointer by Holly Massner pulled the Arrows within one, and another 3-pointer by Massner gave the Arrows a 38-36 lead.

Wapello would not trail again.

"Once I get in a rhythm, I will keep shooting and I have confidence," Massner said. "I came into the game not very confident at all, but the coach said to let it fly and that's what I did. They said eventually I would knock them down and that's what happened."

Wapello, which held Manning to just two points in the second half, held on down the stretch.

The Arrows wanted some respect. They earned it with a big win against a ranked opponent.

"It makes us very proud of one another," Ewart said.

"This give us a lot of pride. We needed this," Holly Massner said.

"Coming off back-to-back games, we didn't have as much time to prepare for Van Buren as we would have liked, but maybe that's a good thing. The girls didn't have as much time to think about it," Brown said.

"I was impressed with (Wapello). The speed they've got," Zeitler said. "You win a few and lose a few. We'll get back on the horse tomorrow and we'll go at it again."

VAN BUREN COUNTY (40)

Chloe Davidson 1-4 0-1 2, Madison Bartholomew 2-5 0-0 5, Grace Davidson 0-0 1-2 1, Isabel Manning 5-`3 0-0 12, Taryn Scheuermann 5-15 4-5 14, Salena Sayre 2-2 0-0 4, Lexi Jirak 0-1 0-0 0, Jaelyn Boley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 16-41 5-7 40.

WAPELLO (47)

Sammy Ewart 5-6 2-5 13, Jolly Massner 7-16 1-3 18, Eryka Dickey 3-9 1-2 7, Lindsy Massner 2-6 0-0 5, Mady Reid 0-4 0-0 0, Serah Shafer 2-8 0-0 4, Aysha Little 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 19-49 4-12 47.

Score by quarters

Van Buren;10;14;10;6;—;40

Wapello;9;9;11;18;—;47

Fouls: Van Buren County 13, Wapello 11. Fouled out: Jirak. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Van Buren County 3-12 (Manning 2-5, Bartholomew 1-3, Scheuermann 0-1, Jirak 0-1, C.Davidson 0-2), Wapello 5-19 (H.Massner 3-10, L.Massner 1-1, Ewart 1-2, Dickey 0-1, Shafer 0-2, Reid 0-3).

Records: Van Buren County 15-3, Wapello 13-4.