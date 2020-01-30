Southeastern Community College men's basketball coach Lorenzo Watkins is all about defense.

So when the Blackhawks turned in lackluster performances on the defensive ends the last two games, Watkins went back to basics this week in practice.

Those fundamentals paid off in a big way Wednesday night. SCC, ranked 23rd nationally, held Marshalltown to just 41 percent shooting from the field and pulled away for a 90-69 victory over the Tigers in a Region XI game at Loren Walker Arena.

While it still wasn't perfect, the Blackhawks' performance was light years better than the previous two games.

"We've been focusing on defense a lot," SCC sophomore guard Elias Ezenekwe said. "That's always been a big focus for us. We worry about defense. We don't worry about offense. That's our pride. We take pride in playing defense. Coach stresses that a lot. Usually at the beginning of the week we work on what he wants us to do better for the game."

"Our defense was a little sluggish the past two games, so we had to pick it up, work on everything. Back to the basics, I guess," said SCC freshman Gavin Kies, a graduate of Notre Dame High School who scored 12 points. "That's the main thing we go over. Defense is going to win the games. Everyone on the floor can score. It's college. Defense is going to win everything."

"It's still got to get to where we have been previously," Watkins said. "Our last two games before this one were not good. We have to be low 40s, high 30s. I'm OK with that. So tonight in the second half at 30 percent, that's where we have to be. I thought we were a little more up and in front of guys, standing in front of them, making them shoot tough shots. That's all I ask. If they make shots over the top, we're OK with that."

SCC (19-5 overall, 4-1 Region XI) played solid defense in the first half, often forcing Marshalltown (5-19, 1-4) to take contested shots deep into the shot clock.

"That's what happens when you don't give up that first or second pass penetration like in the first half," Watkins said. "I thought our rotation was a lot better. After the first and second pass in the rotation, we got to the third and fourth level and all of a sudden they're shooting with three or four seconds left on the shot clock with a hand in their face."

The only thing that kept the Tigers close was points off turnovers. SCC committed eight turnovers in the first half, many of which led to layups on the other end of the court.

"We were turning it over in the first half for baskets when we had opportunities to score. Those are things you can't do," Watkins said.

The Blackhawks moved the ball crisply and shared it on offense. Of their 17 baskets in the first half, they had assists on 11. That led to five Blackhawks reaching double figures in the scoring column, mostly because they got uncontested shots.

"The difference is for us to be able to create for one another. We have to be able to put the ball on the floor, not all the time being able to create for ourselves. We have to be thinking, 'I'm putting on the floor, trying to draw my teammate's defender to help to get him a shot. If you play that way and everybody thinks that way, we get good shots. That's all I can ask."

Kies drew the biggest applause of the game, burying a pair of 3-pointers and a mid-range jumper, must to the delight of the Notre Dame JV boys basketball team, who leapt to its feet every time Kies had a big play.

"That felt pretty good. It was pretty funny, honestly. I miss those guys," Kies said. "That's what Zo puts me on the floor for — defense and shooting the ball. That's what my job is."

Steven Melina came off the bench in the second half to ignite the crowd with his energetic play, including a pair of blocks and end-to-end hustle.

"That's him. He is like the Energizer Bunny. Steve plays hard all the time. There's no question in my mind. He's one of those guys that is going to play hard all the time. He's the hardest playing guy on our team, to be honest," Watkins said.

MARSHALLTOWN (69)

Craig Phillip 1-1 3-5 5, Quavon Blackwood 1-8 0-0 2, Caleb Jacobs 4-9 2-2 11, Eric Amandio 8-15 1-2 18, Jacob Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Roger Guardiola 1-3 2-3 4, Myles Broadie 1-3 0-0 3, Derrick Paige 0-0 0-0 0, Jaylin Scott 4-13 4-4 14, Chayce Leslie 0-0 0-2 0, JyDonn Griffith 2-3 1-2 5. Totals: 25-61 13-20 69.

SCC (90)

Diew Moses 2-2 1-2 5, Aaris Bonds 7-9 5-7 19, Boubacar Kamissoko 5-7 0-2 13, Elias Ezenekwe 4-5 4-4 12, Carlos Lemus, Jr. 2-4 3-4 9, Camryn Weston 0-1 0-0 0, Gavin Kies 4-7 2-2 12, Steven Melina 0-2 3-6 3, Kany Rey 0-1 0-0 0, Miganeh Abdi 3-6 2-2 10, Rron Ukaj 1-1 0-2 2, Dadrian Hoambrecker 1-4 2-2 5. Totals: 29-49 22-33 90.

Halftime: SCC 47, Marshalltown 28. Fouls: Marshalltown 22, SCC 19. Fouled out: None. Technicals: Griffith. 3-point goals: Marshalltown 6-20 (Scott 2-6, Broadie 1-1, Jacobs 1-1, Smith 1-3, Amandio 1-4, Guardiola 0-2, Blackwood 0-3), SCC 10-21 (Kamissoko 3-4, Lemus 2-4, Kies 2-5, Abdi 2-5, Hoambrecker 1-1, Weston 0-1, Rey 0-1). Rebounds: Marshalltown 30 (Jacobs 6), SCC 34 (Bonds 12). Assists: Marshalltown 10 (Blckwood 2, Jacobs 2, Amandio 2), SCC 15 (Ezenekwe 5). Steals: Marshalltown 17 (Amandio 4), SCC 15 (Bonds 3). Blocks: Marshalltown 1 (Griffith 1), SCC 4 (Melina 2). Turnovers: Marshalltown 15 (Jacobs 5), SCC 18 (Ezenekwe 5).

Records: Marshalltown 5-19 overall (1-4 Region XI), SCC 19-5 (4-1).