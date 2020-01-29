Former Iowa Wesleyan coach has William Penn contending for conference title.

MOUNT PLEASANT — Steve Williamson was your typical college student during his days at Iowa Lakes Community College in Ellsworth.

Williamson, who played guard at Ruthven High School, was playing basketball for the Lakers. But like many college students, he was trying to muddle through each day with no real goal in sight.

That all changed when his coach at Iowa Lakes sat him down and suggested he should consider getting into coaching.

After graduating from Iowa Wesleyan University, Williamson did just that. He played for former Iowa Wesleyan men's coach Alan Magnani, then joined his staff as an assistant coach.

When the head coaching position for the Iowa Wesleyan women's basketball team came open, Williamson made the switch and embarked on a remarkable 13-year run of success with the Tigers, one which earned him a spot in the Iowa Wesleyan Athletics Hall of Fame.

Williamson is now in his third season as head women's basketball coach at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, where he is building another winner.

Williamson found his niche and is thriving in a job he never even dreamed of when he was in college.

"We're off to a good start. We are 15-4 and in second place in the Heart of America Conference. We're just plugging away," Williamson said. "My first year over here we finished second in the conference and qualified for the NAIA national tournament, We went 30-3 last year and won the conference for the first time ever. It was the first time in 17 years that we got back to nationals. We had the Player of the Year, an All-American, but she graduated. We are trying to rebuild things this year. It's been a lot of fun."

Williamson has twice been named Heart of America Conference Coach of the Year.

Williamson is the second most successful coach in one of the most historic programs at Iowa Wesleyan. He compiled an overall record of 246-147. Williamson led Iowa Wesleyan to eight national tournament, won six conference championships and five conference tournament titles. Williamson has also guided the Tigers to a USCAA National Tournament runner-up finish during the 2015-2016 season.

Williamson first made a name for himself at Ruthven High School, where he played point guard for a team which included future Iowa State star Loren Meyer, who went on to play for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.

"He was a senior when I was a freshman," Williamson said. "I would dribble up the court and just lob it up to him. He got me a lot of assists."

It was at Iowa Lakes when Williamson's life completely changed. A little talk with the Lakers' head coach gave Williamson a new direction and purpose in life.

"We were in individual meetings and the coach asked me what I planned to do with my life," Williamson said. "He told me I should consider coaching. He thought I would be good at it."

Williamson, after finishing up his last two years of college, joined Alan Magnani's staff. That provided the building block for his coaching career.

"Alan hired me on as a student assistant and I just fell in love with it," Williamson said. "I learned how to break down films and how to beat people.Then the top assistant coach left and he asked me to be an assistant. I got the job and learned from Coach Magnani."

Not all has been peaches and cream for Williamson. While his coaching career took off, it took its toll on his family. Now, he commutes 1 1/2 hours to Oskaloosa to coach, a profession which consumes a lot of time and requires a lot of travel. Williamson has learned to prioritize things in recent years.

"I learned after my first year over here that I was putting basketball ahead of my family. I was wrong to do that," Williamson said. "I changed that this year. My son, Chase, is big into sports at Mount Pleasant High School. I decided that on Friday nights in football and baseball in the summer, I am going to watch my so play. I try to get to as much of Maddie's stuff as I can."

Williamson had the added benefit of learning from former Burlington coach Tom Elmore, whose brother, Dennis, is Williamson's wife Courtney's father.

Williamson, 43, is having the time of his life coaching at William Penn. But he realizes where his roots are and how important family is.

"We love it in Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant has been great to me and my wife and our kids. They have gotten to experience high school athletics at a high level," Williamson said. "I make the sacrifice and drive back and forth to Oskaloosa every day. I am learning to put my family first."