Iowa Wesleyan freshman guard is flourishing in her role for Tigers.

MOUNT PLEASANT — It took Maddie Williamson a few weeks to adjust to playing basketball at the college level.

The Iowa Wesleyan University freshman guard and Mount Pleasant High School graduate has caught on fast, and now is making a big impact for the Tigers.

Williamson, a 5-foot-4 guard, has found her groove in the second half of the season for the Tigers. She is averaging 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 assists for the 3-14 Tigers, who are 3-7 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

It took Williamson a few games to get her feet wet, but now she has found her role and is flourishing.

"I've just been trying to get into the swing of college athletics, learning my new teammates and getting used to school work and everything," Williamson said. "It's a lot more competitive here. It's changed my game and how I play. You can't pout and you can't be mad if you make a mistake. You don't have time for that because it's so fast-paced. You really have to be in shape to play at this level."

Williamson is coming off two of the best games of her young career. She scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds, had three steals and dished out two assists in a home loss to Fontbonne. On Saturday, Williamson had 15 points, four rebounds and a steal in a road win over Principia College.

The road trips have been a big adjustment for Williamson, too, with numerous trips to the St. Louis area.

"The road trips are a struggle," Williamson said. "They weren't that far in high school. Now they are four hours or more of sitting on a bus. It's always cool to look up in the stands and see my Mom and my brother and sister, but the road trips are so long they can't make it to all of them. I either try to sleep or listen to music. Sometimes we play games or just sit around and talk. It gives us a chance to bond as a team."

The fact that Williamson has progressed so fast should come as no surprise. Her father, Steve Williamson, is in his third season as head coach of the women's basketball team at William Penn University in Oskaloosa. Steve Williamson is the second most successful coach in women's basketball at Iowa Wesleyan. He compiled an overall record of 246-147 and took the Tigers to eight national tournaments, six regular-season conference championships and five conference tournament titles. His teams have been recognized on a national level, finishing the 2009 season as the No. 14 team in the country and appearing in the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 in the national tournament. Coach Williamson also guided the Tigers to a USCAA National Tournament runner-up finish during the 2015-2016 season.

Steve Williamson imparted as much knowledge as his daughter could soak up, but he never forced the game on her.

"Maddie was fortunate to have grown up around some great young ladies in the basketball program at Iowa Wesleyan," Steve Williamson said. "We had players come over to our house a lot because we had a true family atmosphere, so Maddie was around it 16 or 17 years of her life, being around players like Ali DeVries, Anna Jones and Darby Massner. She saw what it took to bee great."

"I started playing when I was in third or fourth grade," Maddie Williamson said. "It was hard when I was younger because my dad was too busy to get to a lot of my games, but I got to go to practices and games with him and be around a lot of great players and see what that was like. He doesn't get to many of my games now because he is busy coaching. But he texts me after every game and looks at my stats and tells me I did a good job and we talk about it when he gets home."

Maddie Williamson is learning a new system under first-year Iowa Wesleyan coach Temaine Wright. It has been challenging because the Tigers are short on numbers — and height — meaning Williamson gets to play extended minutes. It has its good points and bad points.

"Coach Wright is doing things the right way. He is changing how he wants things to get done. He pushes you to be the best you can be," Williamson said. "I just need to go out and play my game and I know my team is there to back me up. I can't be scared to shoot, especially when people are running at me when I shoot. I just go out and play."