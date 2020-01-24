Burlington High School senior Taden Jameson never had any intention of swimming in high school.

Nor, for that matter, did fellow seniors Colby Geiger or Caledon Linquist.

Yet there was the trio of Grayhounds, enjoying their final swim meet ever at the BHS pool on Thursday night on Senior Night.

While the Grayhounds came out on the short end of a 96-74 loss to Muscatine, this was night to celebrate the six seniors — Jameson, Geiger, Linquist, Jacob Mohrfeld, Wyatt Hellman and Jacob Venvertloh — and their accomplishments the last four years.

"Every year is fantastic. It's always worth it, even though sometimes the practices make you want to puke. But it's worth it," Linquist said.

"I've been swimming really hard. It's our last home meet, so we are giving it our all. I got a new PR on my 100 freestyle. I'm giving it my all, especially since it's my last year. I just want to leave it all out there on my last home meet," Geiger said.

"It's great. I'm living the dream," Jameson said. "It's awesome. These guys are great. It's a good environment. A lot of fun."

"It's a heck of a group. It was a good night for the seniors. They swam well. Some had kind of an off night compared to usual, but you are always going to have an off night once in a while," BHS head coach Jeff Kristensen said.

Just three nights after winning the Grayhound Invitational, Kristensen decided to move his swimmers around to different events, letting everyone on the team get at least one event.

"We moved some guys around, looking more for relays, trying to figure out what we're doing there with districts a couple Saturdays away," Kristensen said. "It was kind of tough. We were running a high from Monday. Muscatine is always tough. He always seems to beat us, no matter what he does."

The seniors were busy securing their legacy, passing the torch on to the younger swimmers who will be the core of the team next year.

"They're teaching us the lesson of hard work," sophomore Benjamin Allen said of the seniors. "They're nice. They help push me to do the best I can do. I tell anybody who can them to do them."

"Mostly just team spirit. Work hard and it pays off," Jameson said.

For many of the seniors, it all started innocently enough four years ago. They take away a lifetime of memories and friendships.

And when it was over, the Grayhounds stayed around, celebrating their accomplishments, reflecting on the past four years and looking ahead to districts and state.

"My parents told me it was either swimming or basketball, so I chose swimming. I didn't like basketball," Jameson said.

"I ended up getting brought out my freshman year by one of my friends that's been swimming, Jacob Venvertloh. He told me about it the night before the first practice. I went out and bought a suit and goggles and came to practice the next day. It was my first year ever and I ended up loving it. Then I started to talk to Cale about it. He wanted to come out, so he signed up and we are seniors. It feels like yesterday," Geiger said. "It's hitting me different. You would think it would hit like that, but deep down you are thinking, 'This is the last time I'm going to swim in this pool for the Grayhounds.' It's a great experience. I would do it over again. It's something that I will miss, but it's something throughout life that I will always cherish."

"My friend, Colby, said, 'Hey Cale, I dare you to join swimming.' So I did. I spent a lot of time in it. Every day is worth it," Linquist said. "It will be good memories."

"After the meet they spent some time in the locker room, celebrating and having fun. It's a good group. They will be missed next year."

VARSITY

Team scores

1. Muscatine 96, Burlington 72.

Results

200-yard medley relay — 1. 1. Muscatine, 1:58.34. 2. Burlington (Colby Geiger, Jordan Watznauer, Taden Jameson, Cade Hillyer), 1:59.14. 200-yard freestyle — 1. Ryan Boedin (M), 1:50.47. 2. Jacob Mohrfeld (BHS_, 1:50.53. 4. Matthew Smith (BHS), 2:12.71. 200-yard individual medley — 1. 1. Lucas Burkamper (M), 2:23.95. 3. Wyatt Hellman (BHS), 2:31.40. 5. Will Davidson (BHS), 2:44.00. 6. Neil Macomber (BHS), 2:45.44. 50-yard freestyle — 1. Ethan Heth (M), 24.65. 2. Crank (BYS), 24.70. 4. Watznauer (BHS), 26.47. 6. Rece Reiman (BHS) 27.70. 100-yard butterfly — 1. Boeding (M), 56.78. 3. Jameson (BHS), 1:07.13. 4. Smith (BHS), 1:08.62. 6. Nathan Parks (BHS), 1:13.53. 100-yard freestyle — 1. Mohrfeld (BHS) 50.99. 3. Geiger (BHS), 55.51. 4. Jacob Venvertloh (BHS), 56.23. 500-yard freestyle — 1. Isaac Nichols (M), 6:09.54. 4. Nick Trimble (BHS), 7:02.35. 5. Will Neises (BHS), 7:02.91. 6. Justin Raab (BHS), 9:13.98. 200-yard freestyle relay — 1. Burlington (Mohrfeld, Crank, Geiger, Parks), 1:38.19. 2. Burlington (Hellman, Venvertloh, Jameson, Hillyer), 1:38.28. 4. Burlington (Reiman, Smith, Jordan Watznauer, Davidson), 1:45.83. 100-yard backstroke — 1. Jaeger McCarter (M), 1:10.96. 4. Trimble (BHS), 1:26.35. 5. Greyson Burnham (BHS), 1:26.75. 6. Reiman (BHS), 1:28.39. 100-yard breaststroke — 1. Nolan Recker (M), 1:14.34. 2. Macomber (BHS), 1:20.55. 3. Neises (NHS), 1:20.61. 5. Sam Venvertloh (BHS), 1:31.12. 400-yard freestyle relay — 1. Burlington (Mohrfeld, Crank, Jameson, Hillyer), 3:35.51. 2. Burlington (Hellman, Ja.Venvertloh, Parks, Geiger), 3:45.36. 4. Burlington (Macomber, Smith, Davidson, J.Watznauer), 4:09.55.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Team scores

1. Burlington 56, Muscatine 21.

Results

200-yard medley relay — 1. Burlington (Trimble, Reiman, Burnham, Raab), 2:34.81. 200-yard freestyle — 1. Aaron Layne (M), 2:16.51. 2. Caledon Linquist (BHS), 2:33.24. 3. Benjamin Allen (BHS), 2:54.79. 4. Michael Hellman (BHS), 2:54.97. 50-yard freestyle — 1. Burnham (BHS), 29.30. 2. S.Venvertloh (BHS), 30.69. 4. Raab (BHS), 40.39. 100-yard freestyle — 1. Linquist (BHS), 1:07.72. 3. M.Hellman (BHS), 1:15.72. 4. Allen (BHS), 1:17.86. 200-yard freestyle relay — 1. Burlington (Burnham, Linquist, Macomber, S.Venvertloh), 1:55.36. 2. Burlington (M.Hellman, Neises, Allen, Trimble), 2:05.25. 400-yard freestyle relay — 1. 1. Muscatine, 4:32.83. 2. Burlington (Linquist, Neises, Allen, Raab), 5:04.43.