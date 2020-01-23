COLO - The Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team moved to the head of the pack in the Iowa Star Conference South Division race with a big 58-55 victory over Collins-Maxwell Jan. 16.

The Royals jumped out to a huge lead and held off a late Spartan surge to avenge their only previous conference loss - a 52-49 setback at Maxwell on Dec. 3. That was the last time Colo-NESCO experienced defeat as the rematch gave the Royals their ninth win in a row and put them at 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the ISC South Division.

Colo-NESCO was all over Collins-Maxwell in the first quarter. By the time the quarter ended the Royals were holding a 21-4 advantage.

Colo-NESCO upped its lead to 35-17 at the half. But Collins-Maxwell came out strong in the second half, pulling within 10 points by the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter Collins-Maxwell continued to roll, putting up 22 more points. But Colo-NESCO did just enough to hold off the Spartans.

The Royals shot 44 percent from the field and made eight 3-pointers compared to the Spartans’ 33-percent shooting and six 3-pointers. That helped Colo-NESCO overcome a 38-31 rebounding deficit and 10 Collins-Maxwell steals.

Ayvarie Bappe turned in another big game against Collins-Maxwell for the Royals.

After scoring a career-high 20 points in the first meeting between the two scholls Bappe led Colo-NESCO with 16 points in the rematch. She made 4 of 7 3-pointers and also had three steals and a block.

Lauryn Hill and Rylee Purvis both scored 13 points for Colo-NESCO. Hill also had two assists and blocks apiece and Purvis seven rebounds and five assists.

Grace Stalzer put up eight points and four rebounds and Emmy Hostetler stepped up with seven points and eight rebounds for the Royals. Megan Carlson chipped in six rebounds and four assists.

Collins-Maxwell fell to 10-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference. Reagan Franzen had a monster game inside with 20 points and 18 rebounds, Alexis Houge scored 10 points, Emma Kahler and Brooke Christie tallied seven points apiece and Kenzi Wierson added six points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans.

Colo-NESCO 58, Collins-Maxwell 55

CM 4 13 16 22 - 55

CN 21 14 8 15 - 58

Collins-Maxwell (55) - Emma Kahler 2-5 2-2 7, Trinity Stover 2-6 0-0 4, Kenzi Wierson 3-13 0-0 6, Brooke Christie 2-6 1-2 7, Alexis Houge 3-11 2-2 10, Karley Bartleson 0-0 0-0 0, Reagan Franzen 7-15 5-9 20, Ella Kahler 0-2 0-0 0, Isabelle Hill 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 19-58 11-17 55. 3-point field goals (6): Christie 2, Houge 2, Em. Kahler, Franzen. Rebounds (38): Franzen 18. Assists (14): Christie 4. Steals (10): Em. Kahler 4. Blocks (1): Franzen. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Wierson.

Colo-NESCO (58) - Ayvarie Bappe 6-10 0-0 16, Lauryn Hill 5-8 3-4 13, Jenna Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Emmy Hostetler 2-4 2-4 7, McKenzie Niemeyer 0-0 0-1 0, Rylee Purvis 4-14 2-2 13, Megan Carlson 0-1 0-1 0, Gracie Kettwig 0-6 1-2 1, Emma Stalzer 4-5 0-3 8. Totals: 21-48 8-17 58. 3-point field goals (8): Bappe 4, Purvis 3, Hostetler. Rebounds (31): Hostetler 8. Assists (14): Purvis 5. Steals (7): Bappe 3. Blocks (3): Hill 2. Fouls: 18.

COLO - Colo-NESCO held off a late charge by Baxter to earn a 51-48 victory over the Bolts in Iowa Star Conference South Division play Jan. 14.

The Royals used a huge edge in the turnover battle to improve to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the ISC South Division. They led 21-19 at the half and went up by nine points after three quarters before withstanding a 20-point Baxter fourth quarter to win their eighth in a row.

Colo-NESCO forced 18 steals during the game. The Royals shot 37 percent from the field with six 3-pointers and they overcame a 5 of 12 night from the line.

Baxter outrebounded Colo-NESCO, 36-31. But the Bolts only shot 34 percent from the field and went to the line just seven times.

Rylee Purvis and Emma Stalzer both scored 15 points and Lauryn Hill added eight for Colo-NESCO. Purvis also accounted for nine rebounds and three steals, Stalzer two boards and a block and Hill eight steals, seven assists and five rebounds.

Ayvarie Bappe chipped in six points and three steals, McKenzie Niemeyer five points, Megan Carlson two points and Emmy Hostetler seven rebounds and one block.

Baxter fell to 7-5 overall and 4-2 in the conference. Caitlyn Bruntz had 12 points, four assists and three steals, Sophie Meyer eight points and 12 rebounds and McKenzie Eslinger eight points and 10 boards for the Bolts.

Colo-NESCO 51, Baxter 48

B 6 13 9 20 - 48

CN 13 8 16 14 - 51

Baxter (48) - Caitlyn Bruntz 5-14 0-0 12, Holly Jessen 2-5 2-3 8, McKenzie Eslinger 4-12 0-0 8, Lilie Vansice 2-7 0-0 4, Sophie Meyer 2-8 2-2 8, Merrin Ziesman 1-3 0-0 2, Sadie Meyer 2-4 2-2 6. Totals: 18-53 6-7 48. 3-point field goals (6): Bruntz 2, Jessen 2, So. Meyer 2. Rebounds (36): So. Meyer 12. Assists (15): Bruntz 4, Jessen 4. Steals (5): Bruntz 3. Blocks (2): Eslinger, Sa. Meyer. Fouls: 13.

Colo-NESCO (51) - Ayvarie Bappe 2-8 0-0 6, Lauryn Hill 3-7 2-6 8, Jenna Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Emmy Hostetler 0-2 0-0 0, McKenzie Niemeyer 2-4 0-0 5, Rylee Purvis 6-15 0-2 15, Megan Carlson 0-3 2-3 2, Gracie Kettwig 0-3 0-0 0, Emma Stalzer 7-12 1-1 15. Totals: 20-54 5-12 51. 3-point field goals (6): Purvis 3, Bappe 2, Niemeyer. Rebounds (31): Purvis 9. Assists (16): Hill 7. Steals (18): Hill 8. Blocks (2): Hostelter, Stalzer. Fouls: 11.