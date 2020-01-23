The Peru State Football Booster Club recently hosted their 17th annual powerlifting meet. Tim Bowen, Booster Club Board of Director member and chair of the event, noted there were over 170 participants from schools from across Nebraska and Iowa that took part in the meet. It was a near record for participants despite Mother Nature's attempt to derail the event.



In the girls division, the Lexington team took first place with 53 points while Woodward Academy (Iowa) was second.



In the boys division, Lexington placed first with 47 points, followed by Skutt Catholic with 25 points, and in third place was Woodward Academy with 15 points.



Lexington took the coed title while Columbus Scotus was second.