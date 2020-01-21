Woodward-Granger rolled through the quad meet Tuesday, Jan. 21 at South Central Calhoun. The Hawks won all three duals by a total of 176-63, ranking among the top scoring performances by the whole team this season.

Baxter didn’t stand a chance in a 77-0 rout from Woodward as the Hawks won by forfeit nine times for automatic scores. The three Hawks that saw the mat still made for light work as they were all finalized in under three minutes, including a 33 second win from Devan Brown (195 pounds).

The night turned more competitive against the host Calhoun squad in a 45-36 bout. ACGC also presented a bit of a hurdle for the Hawks, who went on a perfect nine match run to win 54-27.

With 14 forfeits aiding the Hawks’ point total, no one wrestled all three schools. Of the seven Hawks that saw the mat twice, three went 2-0.

Per usual, Class 2A No. 1 Cody Fisher (225 pounds) put on a show with both his wins coming within the first two minutes. Peyton Nixon (106) and Dustin Harney (152) rounded out the Hawks’ undefeated list.

W-G also ran into some ranked 1A competition. Calhoun boasted No. 6 Blake McAlister (152), who overpowered Clay Pehl in 53 seconds. ACGC No. 9 Gunnar Larsen won by sudden victory 8-6 over Matthew White.

Quickest Pin

Brown’s 33 second pin against Baxter was a tough number to beat. Nixon cut that in half with a 16 second takedown to pile on Baxter. His next win was technically faster too. Though he went two minutes in the first period against Calhoun, the next frame lasted all of 14 seconds.

Closest Match

White’s loss in overtime made for one of the closest calls of Woodward’s season. He exchanged two takedowns and an escape with the ranked Larsen. A takedown in the final frame ended the brawl and would have surely knocked Larsen out of the polls.

Up Next

W-G eye is next on a Thursday, Jan. 23 trip to West Central Valley against Panorama, Van Meter and WCV.