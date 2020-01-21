The Bluejays did something Monday that hasn’t happened in two years. A 54-53 win over Saydel (1-9) gave the Bluejays back-to-back wins. Tuesday’s trip to Bondurant-Farrar (4-6, 3-4) stopped that streak from extending with a 78-36 loss against the fellow Bluejays.

Perry was moments away from both games falling out of the win column.

Trailing the Eagles 41-38 entering the fourth quarter Monday at home, it was a Brendan Ivory free throw that sealed a comeback with seconds remaining.

“So proud of them,” head coach Aaron Lyons said Tuesday. “Wish we could kind of celebrated a little more and have more time to game plan for [Bondurant] but it’s part of basketball.”

Ivory also set the field house ablaze with his 36 point performance, his second-highest mark of the season. With 23 points per game, he only trails Winterset’s Easton Darling in the conference.

Behind Ivory’s lead, Keghan West (8 points) and Chase Archer (6) were next in line. West also grabbed 13 rebounds. The team totaled 41 boards. Perry is now 3-0 when posting at least 40 rebounds.

Perry has also won each game this season Ivory has posted over 30 points. Bondurant found ways — occasionally sending triple team attacks — to limit the star senior to just eight points Tuesday, stalling Perry’s offense from climbing into the game after falling behind 20-6 after one quarter.

“I thought they played pretty physical on him so they really got after him,” Lyons said. “The shots just weren’t falling. That’s part of it. Wish it hadn’t happened but I thought we had some key pieces in Kato Dougan and Keghan West stepping up.”

With 13 points, Dougan led the team in scoring for the first time this season. West wasn’t far behind with 10 points.

Despite coming in as the RRC’s No. 5 scoring defense allowing 58.4 points per game, the defense similarly struggled to clamp down the hosts. Bondurant averaged just 55.4 points heading into Tuesday, which turned into its highest-scoring performance of the year.

After playing back-to-back nights, Perry has two games to prep for its next conference action Friday, Jan. 24 at Carlisle (3-5, 2-3).

“We just have to move on to Carlisle,” Lyons said, hopeful for a turnaround against a team with the same record as Perry.