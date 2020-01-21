WEST DES MOINES — Ames High boys’ basketball coach Vance Downs knows exactly what he has in junior Keyshaun Brooks. He’s rangy, quick and creative offensively, which allows him to put pressure on the basketball by taking defenders off the dribble.

The scouting report against Dowling Catholic, however, called for Brooks to exercise a different part of his skill set. The Maroons wanted to speed the game up. Downs implored his team, and Brooks, to exercise patience. That plan worked as well as one could hope.

“I thought he was very patient. We wanted him to be patient,” Downs said of Brooks. “We tried to run about 45 seconds to a minute off the clock in the first half of every possession. After that, we’d call a set and try to play. He was very patient waiting until that time and fortunately he was really on when that time came.”

Brooks has shown his ability time and again to score with ease. His 35-point burst in a 61-59 win at Dowling on Monday night was perhaps the brightest example of his talent, and the help around him, coming together. His change of speed can make all the difference.

“I’m just working on it. It gets better and better every time,” Brooks said of his patience. “I’m just starting off slow, seeing where it takes me. It’s doing pretty good so far. I don’t always have to go full speed. I can slow down a little bit and trust my teammates. That’s the main key.”

Brooks did the heavy lifting in the first half, scoring 16 of the first 20 points as the Little Cyclones (6-5) ran out to a 20-6 lead. Dowling (8-3) responded to cut it to 30-21 at halftime, however, and rode the tandem of Matt Stilwill and Ryan Riggs — both led the Maroons with 19 points apiece.

Dowling took a one-point lead on a trey from Michael Keough with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter, but Brooks responded with 10 points over the next 6 minutes, 59 seconds. When Keough cashed another 3 to cut the Dowling deficit to three, Ames senior Jamison DeLisi canned a triple of his own to make it a six-point game with just over three minutes remaining.

“I thought the kids showed a composure we haven’t shown thus far,” Downs said. “We’ve been in a few tight contests, but not against that type of heat. Those are really good athletes, really long guys. They bring a lot of pressure on the ball. I thought they did a really good job.”

That composure remained late, even when the Maroons cut their deficit to three with just over 2 ½ minutes left. Brooks started to get out for easy scores in fastbreak looks, and DeLisi connected on another trey to put the Little Cyclones up seven.

Dowling made one more push inside a minute when Drew Daniel and Stilwell made back-to-back buckets, with an Ames turnover in between, to made it a three-point game inside 30 seconds. After two missed Ames free throws, Daniel missed a game-tying 3, which Corey Phillips, who was in foul trouble all night, corralled. He made both free throws on the other end.

“We said, ‘Hang in there, you’re up,’” Downs said in the huddle when the game got tight. “They kind of made that run and it felt like we were down. The next timeout was at about three minutes and we said, ‘Hey you’re in better shape than the last timeout.’ We were plus-3 and the last timeout we were plus-5. The kids just kept fighting.”