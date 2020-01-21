Jacob Mohrfeld had one thing on his mind during Monday's Grayhound Invitational Boys Swim Meet at the BHS pool.

Mohrfeld, a senior at Holy Trinity Catholic High School who swims for the Burlington High School co-op team, was taking aim at history.

As Mohrfeld took his final stroke of the 200-yard individual medley, touched the wall and looked up, the sights and sounds told him everything he needed to know.

Mohrfeld's time of 1 minute, 59.76 seconds shattered the previous BHS record of 2:02.50 set by Tony Nichols in 1989.

As the crowd roared its approval, Mohrfeld had not only erased a 31-year-old record, but also one-upped one of his teachers, who swam a two-flat during his high school days in Iowa City.

Not a bad day's work for Mohrfeld, who came back later to win the 100 breaststroke in a season-best 59.71.

"I kind of knew I had it when I finished. I knew by the last split and the timers, I saw their reaction with their stopwatches," Mohrfeld said of the 200 IM. "The 200 IM, Coach let me suit up for that and shoot for it since I'm going to go districts and state in the 200 freestyle now. I obviously could get the 200 IM record and I wanted to do that, so Coach let my suit up and get that today."

"It's always nice to see those that have been there for a while go down," BHS coach Jeff Kristensen said. "His goal today was to get that one. I told him last year if he broke that record he wouldn't have to swim it again. I think now he doesn't mind it as much. We kind of wanted him to set it today so we could look at districts and decide what he's really going to do and what we're really going to do as a team."

Mohrfeld's record-setting performance, in the third event of the day, was a portent of things to come as the Grayhounds came from behind to win the team title with 425 points, edging out Galesburg by three points.

"We pulled off our first invite of the year. it's feels pretty good," said BHS sophomore Nathan Parks, who took nearly a second off his season-best time in the 100 backstroke and teamed with Neil Macomber, Cade Hillyer and Matt Smith to take fourth in the 400 freestyle relay. "I'm pretty happy with my performance today. I dropped some time in my 100 backstroke. I kicked it into gear in the 400 free relay without goggles and I still picked up the win. The came off when I jumped in."

"I feel really good because last year we didn't even have this meet because it got cancelled. I honestly didn't expect to get first. I expected top three. But just getting that win at home feels pretty good," Hillyer said. "In my 100 free I came just shy of getting first in my heat. I believe that is my fastest so far. In the 200 free relay, I got a 25. I'm still trying to get that 24, I just haven't quite made it there yet. In the 400, I did pretty good in that one. I'm glad we got fourth overall."

Logan Crank also had a busy day for the Grayhounds, who took a half-second off his time in the 100 backstroke, led off the 200 freestyle relay team which had a winning time of 1:35.53 and swam the first leg on the runner-up 200 medley relay to start the meet.

"I feel like I could break under a minute by districts, so this helped out a lot," the sophomore said of his time in the backstroke. "I think it was a great meet tonight. I dropped time in my 100 back and I think I dropped a little bit on my 200 IM. It felt amazing. Matt (assistant coach Mohfeld) talked to me about it and I went out there and did my job."

Two of the biggest races of the night pitted Mohrfeld against Keokuk senior Dylan Jones. Mohrfeld won both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, but the duo could meet up at districts and state with the stakes much higher.

"Jacob's gotten a lot better. He's improved a lot over the year. Good for him," said Jones, the state runner-up in the 100 breaststroke a year ago. "They were not the best, but for this point in the season we're not going to complain too much about them. I'm just worrying about me right now, just looking at districts and state, looking to get ready for that."

"I did OK in that. I was hoping to be a lot faster. But I guess at this point in the season it was all right. Hopefully I'll shoot for more," Mohrfeld said.

"Tonight was a good meet for us. Things went well," Kristensen said. "It's enjoyable. It's enjoyable coaching all these guys that I have. They are a fun group. They get along with each other. It's enjoyable. You can set a workout for them and give him something a little bit more than the other guys, but not too much more. He wants to be part of the team. But he also knows he has to do things to get better."

Team scores

1. Burlington 425. 2. Galesburg, 422. 3. Macomb, 401. 4. Muscatine, 352. 5. Pekin, Ill., 307. 6. Keokuk, 105.

Results

200-yard medley relay — 1. Muscatine, 1:47.43. 2. Burlington (Logan Crank, Jacob Mohrfeld, Taden Jameson, Colby Geiger), 1:49.53. 5. Burlington (Will Davidson, Jordan Watzenhauer, Matt Smith, Wyatt Hellman), 1:59.21. 11. Keokuk (Skylar Weilandich, Dylan Jones, Kaiden Stoneking, Braeden Kavanagh), 2:19.14. 200-yard freestyle — 1. Lorenzo Moreno (G), 1:54.87. 6. Jacob Venvertloh (BHS), 2:09.14. 8. Cade Hillyer (BHS), 2:11.07. 12. Will Neises (BHS), 2:30.11. 13. Weilandich (K), 2:54.34. 200-yard individual medley — 1. Mohrfeld (BHS), 1:59.76. 2. Jones (K), 2:03.94. 9. Crank (BHS), 2:28.70. 11. Stoneking (K), 2:34.88. 14. Watzenhauer (BHS), 2:40.32. 50-yard freestyle — 1. Jared Shipp (G), 23.40. 2. Hellman (BHS), 23.80. 8. Geiger (BHS), 25.07. 11. Davidson (BHS), 26.29. 15. Isaac Olsen (K), 29.44. 17. Kavanagh (K), 31.73. 18. Gunnir Bigelow (K), 36.77. 100-yard butterfly — 1. Shipp (G), 56.69. 9. Jameson (BHS), 1:05.96. 12. Stoneking (K), 1:11.36. 13. Nathan Parks (BHS), 1:16.20. 16. Rece Reiman (BHS), 1:20.01. 100-yard freestyle — 1. Leif Delany-Barmann (Mac.), 52.02. 7. Hillyer (BHS), 57.30. 13. Neil Macomber (BHS), 1:04.08; 14. Neises (BHS), 1:04.54. 15. Olsen (K), 1:06.81. 17. Kavanagh (K), 1:16.41. 18. Bigelow (K), 1:20.67. 500-yard freestyle — 1. Tommy Williams (G), 5:33.62. 7. Venvertloh (BHS), 6:09.56. 8. Matt Smith (BHS), 6:11.45. 12. Macomber (BHS), 7:15.32. 200-yard freestyle relay — 1. Burlington (Crank, Mohrfeld, Geiger, Hellman), 1:35.53. 5. Burlington (Watzenauer, Hillyer, Jameson, Smith), 1:42.68. 10. Keokuk (Bigelow, Weilandeich, Kavangh, Olsen), 2:14.45. 100-yard backstroke — 1. Delany-Barmann (Mac.), 59.78. 3. Crank (BHS), 1:02.88. 6. Parks (BHS), 1:12.27. 15. Weilandich (K), 1:44.92. 100-yard breaststroke — 1. Mohrfeld (BHS), 59.71. 2. Jones (K), 1:02.50. 5. Davidson (BHS), 1:15.32. 7. Watzenauer (BHS), 1:17.25.. 400-yard freestyle relay — 1. Galesburg, 3:36.07. 2. Burlington (Hellman, Geiger, Jameson, Venvertloh), 3:39.01. 4. Burlington (Macomber, Hillyer, Smith, Parks), 4:06.87. 7. Keokuk (Olsen, Bigelow, Jones, Stoneking), 4:26.70.