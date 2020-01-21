Thanks to last week’s winter storm, the Jayettes have a busy week on the hardwood with three games on the docket. Through two matchups, Perry (5-6, 0-6) has experienced the highs and lows of the season within a matter of two days against Saydel (0-12) and Bondurant-Farrar (7-4, 2-4)

Perry’s week started with a monumental home victory over Saydel as the Jayettes chased down the Eagles 62-22 thanks to some milestone numbers. Though the Eagles have yet to track down their first win of the season, no single player has scored as much against them as Molly Lutmer did in Perry.

The star senior finished with 31 points, her second game this season over 30 points.

“She had confidence for the whole team,” Perry head coach Skylar Wolf said Tuesday. “I don’t mean that in a negative, ball hog way. She gets it. She know that she’s going to shoot it and she knows that she’s going to get a good look and she knows she’s gonna hit it. That makes a big difference and our team feeds off that.”

Perry as a whole found new rhythm chasing down the team’s greatest margin of victory since the third game of the season against Greene County (0-10). Lydia Olejniczak was second with 13 points and led the team with 10 rebounds, her fourth double-double of the season. Ainsley Marburger punched in five points off the bench.

The 22 points scored by Saydel was also the fewest marks the Jayettes have allowed all season. Most of the damage done came in first quarter as the Eagles posted 10 points to start their night.

“I thought we really locked in,” Wolf said. “We did a really god job of locking in the zone and focusing and held them to 12 for the rest of the game.”

Tuesday’s road trip to Bondurant marked an opposite experience in a 76-35 loss.

“We try to look at the positive every opportunity we can,” Wolf said. “Obviously the first half didn’t go our way. I was proud of our kids for kind of battling back and coming out in the third quarter and kind of hitting the reset button.”

With just ticks off the clock in the second period, Perry faced a 54-15 deficit. Lutmer (16 points) and Olejniczak (14 points) hit back-to-back three-pointers to chip into the lead only for a moment as Bondurant hit from the perimeter at an even greater measure. The Lady Jays would have won 42-35 with their work from the perimeter alone. B-F averaged just five three-pointers per game heading into Tuesday.

“I talked to the Bondurant coach and he said it best, ‘It’s just one of those nights,’” Wolf relayed. “Basketball’s about that, where you’re shooting rocks into the ocean and there’s times when you can’t hit the water out of a boat. It was their night tonight.”

Bondurant’s magic helped keep Perry in search of it first Raccoon River win as well. Wolf said it’s something that’s sitting in the back of the team’s mind.

“It might wear on some of the kids and sit in their heads a little bit. But we take wins where we can get them and we compete,” Wolf said.

The Jayettes next travel Friday, Jan. 24 to Carlisle (4-5, 1-2).