Jacob Neubauer's 24 points led four Tigers in double figures and Iowa Wesleyan University rolled past Fontbonne, 85-63, in a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball game in Ruble Arena at Mount Pleasant Saturday afternoon.

Neubauer made eight of 11 field goal attempts, including 6-for-9 from 3-point range. Austin Banks scored 15 and Alex Dentlinger, a sophomore from New London, and Kaleb Cresswell, a sophomore from Fort Madison, each added 14 points.

Jared Woodcock led the Griffins with 14 points.

Iowa Wesleyan (6-8, 3-3) plays at Greenville Monday. Fontbonne is 7-8 (5-3).

MONMOUTH 63, BELOIT 61: Justin Batterson scored 24 points to lead the Fighting Scots to a Midwest Conference win at Beloit.

Dee Hyler scored 14 for Monmouth and DJ Swift added 11. Tristan Shoup paced Beloit with 16 points.

Monmouth improved to 11-4 (6-2). Beloit is 4-11 (2-6).

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

FONTBONNE 73, IOWA WESLEYAN 64: Fontbonne had four players in double figures and topped Iowa Wesleyan in a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Ruble Arena in Mount Pleasant.

Rylee Stafford led the Griffins with 19 points. Riley Guffey scored 13, Jillian Venegas had 12 and Kourtney White added 10.

Maddie Williamson, a freshman from Mount Pleasant, led Iowa Wesleyan with 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Allie Massner, a Mediapolis senior, scored 16 for Iowa Wesleyan and Harriet Fowler had 15 points.

Iowa Wesleyan (2-12, 2-5) plays at Greenville Monday. Fontbonne improved to 7-8 (6-2).

MONMOUTH 84, BELOIT 48: Four Fighting Scots reached double figures in a Midwest Conference win at Beloit.

Carley Turnbull led Monmouth with 19 points. Yvonne Ornelas and Becca Galllis each scored 13 and Shayne Smith had 12. Tarae Warner, a sophomore from Burlington, added seven points on 3-for-5 shooting from the field.

Monmouth is 11-4 (6-2); Beloit slipped to 2-13 (0-8).