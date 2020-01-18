New London graduate wins NUWAY College Open for Grand View.

Sam Loyd just wanted to have fun wrestling again.

Loyd, a two-time state qualifier and three-time conference champion for New London High School, struggled with his weight at Grand View University. After going 18-16 competing mostly in open tournament as a true freshman last year, Loyd started this season at 133 pounds.

Finally, Loyd had a heart-to-heart talk with Grand View coach Nick Mitchell. Together, they decided the best move for Loyd would be to move up to 141 pounds. That has allowed Loyd to focus all his attention on wrestling instead of worrying about keeping his weight down.

The results have been astonishing. Since making the transition to 141 in late November, Loyd is 13-4 and is coming off winning his weight bracket in the NUWAY College Open Jan. 10-11 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Suddenly, wrestling is fun again for Loyd.

"I started the season out at 133, but I bumped up to 141 and I'm having fun again. It's been a great experience," Loyd said. "I got to watch the team win the (NWCA Multi-National Duals) for the ninth straight time and I got to win a title of my own in the open tournament. That was really cool to be a part of all of that. It's an honor to be around guys who share the same goals as me. Coach tells us to just go out there and attack and wrestle our best. He doesn't care if we win or lose. He just wants to find out how good we are and how good we can be."

"Sam cut back to 133 this year and he was doing all right, but the weight cut was too much for him. He wasn't feeling good about it, so he went back up to 141," Mitchell said. "His season has been going great since then. He's practicing better and he has a better mindset every time he compete. He wrestles hard and works hard. He is focused more on wrestling well instead of cutting weight and not feeling well."

Loyd traveled with the team to Louisville for the NWCA Multi-National Duals. Instead of sitting in the stands watching his teammates compete, Mitchell asked Loyd is he wanted to wrestle in the NUWAY College Open in the same venue. Loyd jumped at the chance to get on the mat and prove himself.

"It was an open tournament for all the guys who weren't wrestling in the duals," Loyd said. "Coach wanted me to travel with the team and compete in the open tournament. It was an honor to wrestle in the individual tournament and win it and shoe everyone what I could do."

Loyd had to make the adjustment from high school to college, a transition made more difficult because, as a late bloomer, his body is still growing. He is up to 5-foot-11, making it tough to keep his weight down at 133. The move up to 141 has allowed him to worry less about his diet, allowed his body to continue to grow naturally and enable him to focus solely on wrestling.

"I was a pretty tall, lean 133. It was hard for me to put on muscle," Loyd said. "In high school I was so used to having others look up to me, but in college everyone is just as good as you or better. I had to learn how to hand fight and get out from on bottom. It's a whole different game at this level It's not easy."

Loyd, who went 176-24 with 86 pins at New London, has his hands full every day in the Grand View practice room at perhaps the Vikings' deepest weight class. Kendon Lee is ranked third in the nation in NAIA at 141, while Matt Robertson is a former state champion. That has forced Loyd to step up his game.

"We have the best guys. That's why I came here. I want to wrestle with the best in the nation," Loyd said. "It's fun to be around everybody on the team. I have so many friends here. No matter who I wrestle in the room, we make each other better. Coach Mitchell wants us to work on getting better every day. I struggle with getting out from on bottom, but we have such good riders here that I have to figure stuff out."

Loyd credits his coaches at New London as well as Johnny Siegel and John Siegel at DC Elite, for helping him gain the skills and techniques to be successful at the college level.

"Johnny has done so much for me," Loyd said. "I have known Johnny my whole life. I have been with Big John since fourth grade and I have been going to DC Elite in Mount Pleasant since fifth and sixth grade. I can't thank those guys enough. I have a lot of great memories with them."

Loyd, who recently switched his major to elementary education and hopes to coach wrestling someday, had two pins and two close decisions on his way to winning the title at the NUWAY College Open. Loyd is back to winning matches and having fun wrestling again.

"Sam is right there with our other guys in the room," Mitchell said. "He is going to be a difference maker for us in the future."

"I proved to myself that I can be one of the guys and I have a chance to wrestle with the team the next couple years," Loyd said. "Now I'm joking around with the coaches and the guys and having fun. I just go out there and do what I do best."