Hawks wrestling was filled with a share of highs and lows as Woodward-Granger split its duals with a pair of 3A schools, Pella and Indianola, on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Woodward had fits with Indianola in a 67-9 loss, one of the biggest margins the Hawks have lost this season. They went toe-to-toe with four Indians ranked in the top 10 of their weight class, ultimately unable to slow them up as the Hawks won two contests. Cale Pritchett (170 pounds) won in a 6-2 decision and No. 1 Cody Fisher, who usually wins in the first period, wrapped up his competition in the second round. Pritchett and Fisher were the only Hawks to finish with 2-0 marks on the night for W-G.

The Hawks stayed more competitive with Pella in a 45-36 win after claiming the final three matches in comeback fashion.

The dual started on rough ground for W-G down 18-0 after three matchups. Pella held a 36-27 advantage heading into Fisher’s matchup. A minute later, Tyler Lawrenson brawled for almost three full periods to take the 39-36 lead to seal the win even without Peyton Nixon’s win by forfeit to close the deal.

Quickest Pin

Of the seven pins Woodward forced, Pritchett and Kade Polich (182) were the quickest of the bunch. Pritchett took down his Pella competition in 37 seconds. Lightning struck back-to-back as Polich immediately followed with a 24 second win.

Closest Match

Woodward won two times by decision with wins going to Dustin Harney (152) against Pella and Pritchett against Indianola. Neither were particularly close, both winning by multiple marks. Instead, Tyler Lawrenson, who is looking to climb back into the rankings after missing a majority of the season, won in a 5:18 marathon against Pella.

Lawrenson dueled Braydon Peterson for two and a half period without anyone putting up a point. With just 42 seconds left, W-G’s heavyweight came out on top with one of the closest calls of the season.

Up Next

Due to Saturday’s Perry Invitational being cancelled because of weather, W-G’s next meet takes place Tuesday, Jan. 21 at South Central Calhoun.