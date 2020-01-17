Sydney Marlow scored 26 points and led 13th-ranked (Class 3A) West Burlington to a 75-31 win over WACO in a SEI Superconference South Division girls basketball game at West Burlington Thursday night.

The Falcons rolled to a 29-8 lead in the first quarter.

Marlow sank nine field goals and was 8-for-11 at the free throw line. Natalie Vandenburg scored 18 points for the Falcons and Annaka Harris added 14. Samantha Dzawo scored eight and Leah Collier had seven. Ellah Kissell paced WACO with 12 points. Maysan Lee scored nine and Lindsey Roth added eight.

West Burlington (10-3) hosts Wapello at 3 p.m. Saturday. WACO (2-11) hosts No. 7 (Class 2A) Van Buren Monday.

NEW LONDON 47, DANVILLE 36: Layney Loyd scored 26 points and led the Tigers to a South Division win at New London.

Kara Krieger scored nine points for New London and Marah Hartrick added five. Bella Smith led Danville with 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Ava Smith scored eight for the Bears.

FAIRFIELD 62, MOUNT PLEASANT 44: Shaylin Drish and Destiny Gridley combined for 37 points to push Fairfield past the Panthers at Mount Pleasant.

Drish had 22 points and Gridley added 15. Emma Huckabone and Lydia Stewart each scored 11 for Mount Pleasant. Isabel Ashton added six.

WAPELLO 45, W-MU 27: Balanced scoring helped the Arrows top Winfield-Mount Union in a North Division game.

Holly Massner led Wapello with 12 points. Eryka Dickey had 11 points and Sammy Ewart and Lindsy Massner each scored nine. Dickey grabbed eight rebounds. Holly Massner had six steals and Ewart had five. Wapello's Mady Reid had six assists.

Jobey Malone paced Winfield-Mount Union with 10 points. Jami Wilkerson scored seven and Farrah Nelson added six.

ILLINI WEST 45, BROWN COUNTY 43: The Chargers survived Brown County's charge in the Lady Panther Classic at Camp Point, Illinois.

Illini West held a 32-22 lead at halftime, then watched the margin shrink.

The Chargers' Karli Artman led all scorers with 17 points. Caydee Kirkham had 15 and Megan Harrell added nine. Brown County had three players in double figures. Belle Koch had 15, Macy Bentlinger scored 11 and Gabby McGrath added 10.

Illini West improved to 18-3. Brown County is 14-7. In Thursday's other Classic game, Pleasant Plains beat Lewistown, 46-39.