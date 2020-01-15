Ella Sanders scored 29 points and Mya Merschman added a double double to lead Central Lee High School to its sixth straight win, a 72-46 decision over New London in a SEI Superconference South Division girls basketball game at Donnellson Tuesday night.

Sanders made nine of 22 shots from the field, including a school record eight 3-pointers. She added eight rebounds and two assists. Merschman had 22 points, 16 rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots. Makayla Morrison added eight points for Central Lee. Marah Hartrick led New London with 24 points, including five 3-pointers. Ashlyn McSorley added eight points. Layney Loyd grabbed nine rebounds.

Central Lee (9-4) plays at No. 10 (Class 1A) Notre Dame Friday. New London (3-10) hosts Danville Friday.

NO. 10 NOTRE DAME 62, CARDINAL 25: Katy Stephens scored a game-high 19 points and Gabby Deery added 16 points to lead the Nikes to a South Division road win at Eldon.

Hope Ward added 11 points for the Nikes, while Taylor Ackerman had seven points and Madelyn Stutsman had five points. Rylie Todd and Isabel Tjaden each score two points.

Notre Dame (11-1, 9-0) hosts Central Lee Friday for Homecoming night.

CLINTON 51, BURLINGTON 41: Clinton picked up its first win of the season in a non-conference game at Clinton.

Burlington (2-6) plays a Southeast Conference game at Fort Madison Friday. Clinton is 1-10.

HOLY TRINITY 44, DANVILLE 28: Avery Hopper scored nine points and led the Crusaders to a South Division win at Danville.

Claire Pothitakis and Ashlynn Hass each scored eight points for Holy Trinity. Bailey Hellweg added six. Bella Smith led Danville with eight points. Drew Fox scored seven and Cassidy Yaley added six.

Holy Trinity (6-7) plays at Fort Madison Saturday. Danville (3-8) plays at New London Friday.

W-MU 39, PEKIN 30: Farrah Nelson recorded a double double and Winfield-Mount Union knocked off the Panthers in a North Division game at Winfield.

Nelson finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jobey Malone scored eight points for W-MU and Ali Cockerham added six. Keetyn Townsley had three points and four assists.

Winfield-Mount Union (7-6) plays at Wapello Friday. Pekin slipped to 7-3.

L-M 65, HIGHLAND 42: Kylee Sanders poured in 34 points and Louisa-Muscatine cruised to a North Division win at Riverside.

Sanders sank 12 field goals, five from 3-point range, and added five free throws. Hailey Sanders scored eight points for the Falcons and McKenna Hohenadel and Raegan Downing each scored seven. Alyssa Brase led Highland with 15 points.

Louisa-Muscatine (9-3) hosts Hillcrest Academy Friday. Highland is 4-11.

KEOKUK 58, WAPELLO 50: The Chiefs picked up a non-conference win at Wapello.

Keokuk's Abby Wolter scored a game-high 19 points. Michenna Davis scored 12, Cassidy Koeber had nine and Lindsey Campbell added eight points. Holly Massner paced Wapello with 12 points. Sammy Ewart scored 11, Eryka Dickey had nine and Serah Shafer added eight. Dickey had nine rebounds and Ewart finished with five steals.

Keokuk (9-3) hosts Washington in a Southeast Conference game Friday. Wapello (7-4) hosts Winfield-Mount Union in a North Division game Friday.

MOUNT PLEASANT 48, FORT MADISON 30: Eleven Panthers scored and Mount Pleasant won a Southeast Conference game at Fort Madison.

Lydia Stewart led Mount Pleasant with 18 points. Emma Huckabone scored nine and Andrea Lopreato added six. Camille Kruse led Fort Madison with seven points. Molly Knipe and Sarah Bernhart each scored five.

Mount Pleasant (4-8, 3-2 SEC) hosts Fairfield Friday. Fort Madison (4-7, 0-4) hosts Burlington Friday.

ILLINI WEST 50, QUINCY 32: Megan Harrell led three Chargers in double figures and Illini West topped the Blue Devils in the Lady Panther Classic at Camp Point, Illinois.

Harrell scored a game-high 19 points. Caydee Kirkham had 13 points and Karli Artman added 10. Emily Wilson paced Quincy with eight points and Brin Hultz had seven.

Illini West (17-3) plays Brown County in the Classic Thursday at Camp Point. Quincy fell to 6-7. In Tuesday's other Classic game, Lewistown rolled by Liberty, 87-56.