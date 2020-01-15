WACO, Texas — A controversial call or two. Giving up a whopping 52 points in the paint. Lost late leads. A just-too-late, last-second basket. A near-rally from a 16-1, game-opening deficit. A players’-only postgame locker room motivational speech by DeAndre Kane.

So, what else can happen in Waco when Iowa State (8-7, 1-2 Big 12 Conference) meets second-ranked Baylor (13-1, 3-0) at 7 p.m. tonight?

Let your thoughts run wild, because anything that can go wrong for Iowa State here has gone wrong. They have lost six games in a row at a place that isn’t exactly the Big 12’s most intimidating arena.

Better Cyclones teams than this one have lost at Baylor. Monte Morris didn’t win there, and neither did Naz Mitrou-Long. Matt Thomas? Nope. Steve Prohm? He's 0-4.

“Shoot, I think we’ve lost every game by a possession, or at least it seems like that,” Prohm said. “I could go back my first year here. We had it. Abdel Nader shot it really well down there that year.”

Yet the scoreboard showed Baylor 100, Iowa State 91 in overtime.

Ditto. Ditto. And ditto.

“We’ve been really competitive down there; I expect the same thing Wednesday,” Prohm said.

What's happened in Waco?

This is all easier said than accomplished, considering Baylor is coming off Saturday’s 12-point win at Kansas — and considering the Cyclones haven’t exactly found the right potion for shooting well and playing solid defense on the same night.

Prohm’s team has this going for it, however: The Cyclones looked mostly good in beating Oklahoma in Hilton Coliseum Saturday night. When you’re 8-7, you run with every smidge of positive motivation you can get. And anyhow, isn’t it about time the Iowa State at Baylor craziness ends?

• Like last season, when Cam Lard sat out after spraining his right ankle 9 1/2 minutes in, one game after the Cyclones’ victory against fifth-ranked Kansas. Somehow, they remained close until Nick Weiler-Babb missed a long shot after drawing contact with just more than 2 seconds to play.

• Like Baylor’s 65-63 win in 2017, when Prohm was annoyed for many reasons after his guys lost a 61-55 lead with 5½ minutes to play. Baylor’s Manu Lecomte made a fadeaway shot over Matt Thomas with less than 10 seconds to go that resulted in a Baylor and victory. And then stuff really happened.

“By rule, once the ball clears the net, the clock should stop,” official Joe DeRosa told a pool reporter. “I had definite knowledge that it ran forward after the ball cleared the net, so we killed it.”

Refs put four-tenths of a second back on the clock.

“They made us go dead-ball to go the length of the floor,” Prohm said this week. “That was tough. Now you’re going to against a set defense, instead of Monte against a broken defense.”

• Like when Baylor led 16-1 in 2015, then actually rallied to win 74-73. Like a season earlier, when Kane took over the locker room after the Cyclones’ 74-61 loss.

“He was in there telling us it’s not the end of the world,” Dustin Hogue said after the game. “He was saying that we hit a wall — and now it’s time to break through it. He said that little boys lay down; men break through the wall. That’s what we have to do.”

They did. It’s the last time Iowa State advanced to the Sweet 16.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson has been writing for the Des Moines Register for parts of five decades. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com and on Twitter at @RandyPete.