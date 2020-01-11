The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) has named Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) men’s basketball player Zach Lester the ICCAC Athlete of the Week for Division II men’s basketball for the time period of December 16 to January 5.

Lester, a sophomore from Clear Lake, led the Bears to wins over Quakerdale Prep Academy (QPA), Richard J Daley College (RJDC) and McHenry County Community College (MCCC), scoring more than 13 points in each game and going a perfect 9-of-9 at the free-throw line.

Lester scored 15 points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out four assists and came away with six steals in a 98-49 win over QPA. He had 24 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist in a 108-72 victory against RJDC and finished with 13 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals in DMACC’s 79-53 win against MCCC.

Lester is averaging 13.4 points and 3.6 rebounds a game. He has scored 201 points and is shooting 47 percent from the field with 75 field goals in 159 attempts. Lester has made 24 of 72 three-point attempts for 34 percent and he is 27-of-37 from the free-throw line for 73 percent. Lester’s season includes 54 rebounds, including 32 defensive rebounds, 35 assists, and 34 steals.

The DMACC men’s basketball team, is ranked fifth in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II poll with a 14-2 record and a 2-0 mark in the ICCAC. The Bears, who have won their last seven games, face fourth-ranked North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC), Jan. 11 inside the DMACC gymnasium. NIACC is 13-1 overall and 1-0 in the ICCAC. The Trojans play Little Priest Tribal today at Mason City.