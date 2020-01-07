MEDIAPOLIS — Mediapolis High School boys basketball coach Greg Worrall was looking for a way to shake things up for his team coming off a two-week break.

So far, so good for the Bulldogs.

Worrall took a page from assistant coach Jeff Sands' playbook, switching up defenses.

The result? A 48-41 victory over SEI Superconference North Division rival Wapello on Monday night on Vernon 'Bud' McLearn Court.

The Bulldogs held Wapello to 40.9 percent shooting in the first half while forcing nine turnovers, allowing Mediapolis to build a lead it would never relinquish.

"It was a nice win for us," Worrall said. "We came out after Christmas and we played at Pekin. I know the score is going to look like it's not indicative of who we are. We had a lot of shots. We just didn't make them. Part of that was Pekin's length. But we played defense. We tried to build on that again tonight. We thought let's play good, solid, fundamental defense and see what we can do. We've changed some things up philosophy-wise within our program. We're trying to do some things that Coach (Jeff) Sands brought with him, trying to change the pace of the game. It worked."

Mediapolis (4-6 overall, 4-3 North Division) jumped out to a 6-0 lead on 3-pointers by Drew Schroeder and Dawson Wirt.

Wapello (3-6, 3-4) closed within 6-2 on a basket by Rhett Smith just over three minutes into the game.

That would be as close as the Indians would get.

"The key was we hit a couple shots early and then we played good defense. They made a run at us. We seemed to hit the big shot when we needed it from different guys," Worrall said.

Owen Timmerman knocked down a 3-pointer with a minute left in the first quarter and the Bulldogs led by as many as 11 points twice in the first half.

Wapello closed the gap to 31-24 heading into the fourth quarter when Hector Zepeda drained a trey from the top of the key.

Wapello kept the game within range by going to work in the paint. Caden Thomas led the Indians with 16 points, while Smith added 10.

But 3-pointers by Timmerman and Dawson Wirt helped keep the Indians at bay.

"Owen hit a bit three when we needed it. Drew hit a big three. Wirt hit some big free throws down the stretch," Worrall said.

Mediapolis maintained its lead by hitting 9 of 11 free throws down the stretch. Drew Schroeder was 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final minute on his way to a team-high 16 points.

"I thought we got good bench play out of some kids, even if they didn't score a basket," Worrall said. "I don't think we missed the front end of a one-and-one at the end of the game. We were 9 for 11 down the stretch. You can hold the lead doing that. You can extend it sometimes. That made a difference. It was seven when we started shooting free throws and we kept it at seven. That's pretty impressive. It seemed like it kept falling in the right guys' hands down the stretch and they wanted it and did a good job."

WAPELLO (41)

Maddox Griffin 1-13 2-3 4, Aiden Housman 2-3 0-0 6, Hector Zepeda 1-2 0-0 3, Caden Thomas 8-11 0-0 16, Rhett Smith 5-9 0-0 10, Jake Gustison 0-1 0-0 0, Dawson Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Briar Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin Mears 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 17-38 2-3 41.

MEDIAPOLIS (48)

Owen Timmerman 4-10 3-4 13, Drew Schroeder 5-10 5-7 16, Josh Darbyshire 3-6 0-0 6, Dawson Wirt 2-9 3-4 9, Regan Thornburg 2-4 0-0 4, Wyatt Wilkerson 0-2 0-0 0, Ryan Ensminger 0-3 0-0 0, Andrew Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-44 11-15 48.

Score by quarters

Wapello;4;12;8;17;—;41

Mediapolis;11;13;7;17;—;48

Fouls: Wapello 16, Mediapolis 10. Fouled out: Housman. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Wapello 3-13 (Housman 2-3, Zepeda 1-2, Gustison 0-1, Griffin 0-8), Mediapolis 5-24 (Timmerman 2-5, Wirt 2-9, Schroeder 1-2, Thornburg 0-1, Darbyshire 0-2, Wilkerson 0-2, Ensminger 0-3).

Records: Wapello 3-6 overall (3-4 SEI Superconference North Division), Mediapolis 4-6 (4-3).