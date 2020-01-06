It’s a big goal of any high school athlete and now, one more ADM athletic star is heading off to the collegiate ranks.

As the calendar turned the page on 2019 and set sights on 2020, gridiron star Noah Kahler made his commitment to continue both his athletic and academic journey with Graceland University.

Officially announced through social media, Kahler excitedly notified his commitment, a commitment that seemed like a perfect fit right from the get-go.

“It was weird because I didn’t expect it at first but then Graceland came and was so attentive and just kept asking for me,” said Kahler. “After meeting with some of the guys, it was obvious that this was the place to meet new people, friends, and find good teammates.”

Kahler was a strong presence among the ADM football lineup and it showed across his senior campaign. Kahler was a big piece in a defense for ADM that ranked third in Class 3A’s District-9 with 457 total tackles on the year with a district second-best mark of 56 tackles for loss. As big of a role as Kahler had within that stingy defense, the humble senior gave a lot of credit to the man who steered the ship for ADM football, head coach Garrison Carter.

“One of the first things I looked for was what kind of culture they had,” began Kahler. “Coming from ADM where coach Carter has developed such a great team culture I wanted to find that it was a place that I could have great teammates.”