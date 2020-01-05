Peru State athletic director Wayne Albury recently announced the December Peru State athletes of the month as Alyssa Marsh-Contreras (Omaha) and Henry Tanksley (Lincoln).
Both Marsh-Contreras and Tanksley have been leaders on their respective basketball teams.
A 5-7 guard, Marsh-Contreras is the team's leader in points (18.09), assists (3.36 per game), and steals (1.91 per game).
Marsh-Contreras is presently ranked in four different NAIA Individual Top 50 categories: 12th in points per game (18.091), 19th in three-point field goals made per game (2.727), 24th in three-point field goals made (30), and 24th in total scoring (199).
A sophomore, Marsh-Contreras had a season-high 26 points against Culver-Stockton (Mo.) and grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds against Baker (Kan.).
Tanksley, a junior 6-4 guard, leads the Bobcat men's basketball team in scoring averaging 17.92 points per contest.
Currently, Tanksley is ranked in two NAIA Individual Top 50 categories: 30th in points per game (17.917) and 46th in total scoring (215).
Against Northwestern (Iowa), Tanksley went off for 39 points. He had his season-high rebound total of eight against Dordt (Iowa).
Athletic director Albury noted, "Alyssa and Henry have proven to be leaders on their respective teams so far during the basketball season."
Marsh-Contreras, Tanksley named athletes of month at PSC
Peru State athletic director Wayne Albury recently announced the December Peru State athletes of the month as Alyssa Marsh-Contreras (Omaha) and Henry Tanksley (Lincoln).