Back on the mats at Webster City for the Dick Kennedy Duals on Saturday, Jan. 4, Woodward-Granger kicked off 2020 with a split quad effort. The Hawks fell to Forest City and Webster City but found victory against Xavier-Cedar Rapids and Roland Story.

Forest City had W-G’s number from the start, winning five straight matchups en route to a 56-21 win. Webster’s 42-33 win was similarly guided by winning the front seven matches. The Hawks took the next seven but unlike Webster’s outright six-point wins, a handful were only three-point decisions that allowed Webster to walk out with the advantage despite the split series.

Fortune changed against Roland-Story with a 54-27 decision, and 48-36 over Xavier-CR. Though the Hawks split the afternoon overall, there were a couple names to walkout unblemished.

On the mat against all four schools, Cale Pritchett (170 pounds) ended all but one of his matches before the third period. He won by fall three times, including a 3 minute 25 second takedown of Roland’s Eli Thorson, who has a second place invite finish under his belt.

Cody Fisher (220) was the other Hawk to have four wins, three of which were by default forfeits. His only time on the mat ended in 1:07 against Roland.

Matthew White (132) came close to a perfect afternoon as well. His only loss was a 3:04 fall against Webster City. Jon McKeever (160) was similarly successful with a 3-1 showing, only losing to Xavier-CR’s Caelen Shannon who has a career record of 32-19.

As a team, the Hawks ran into two ranked opponents as well. Webster City’s Cam Phetxoumphone (106) ranks No. 1 in Class 1A and took down Joel Harney in 55 seconds. Xavier-CR’s Christian Stanek (138) was ranked No. 6 in Class 3A before Winter Break as well. He won his match with Jay Dorenkamp, which ended in 1:41.

Quickest Pin

Kade Polich (182) rolled into his match against Webster City with the right combo out of the gate. Truman Klein lasted just 22 seconds before the ref raised Polich’s hand. All it took was one takedown, making Joel Harney’s 47 second win against Xavier-CR look like a marathon brawl.

Closest Match

Woodward had only five matches go to the final second. The team was 4-1 overall in decisions but none were closer than Pritchett’s 5-2 win over Webster City’s CJ Hisler. Pritchett was first on the board with a two-point takedown. While Hisler escaped twice, those were the only points allowed while Pritchett muscled a second takedown and a third period escape as well to win the six minute affair.

Up Next

W-G returns to its home mat Tuesday, Jan 7 for a quad meet with Martensdale-St Mary, Nodaway Valley and Greene County.