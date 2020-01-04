The calendar may have a new year, but Woodward-Granger (7-1, 6-0) showed up to its first game back from break Friday, Jan. 3 as the same team, taking down Madrid (0-8) 34-24. That marks W-G’s sixth win in a row, continuing the program’s longest streak since January 2015.

Over the span of the Hawks’ winning ways, only once has a team crossed 40 points. Offenses average just 33.7 points over the last six games, a mark that the Tigers dipped further after going scoreless in the first period.

It took the Tigers 10 minutes to get on the scoreboard. That marks the first time the Hawks have held a team to zero points for a quarter. The shutout also bests the one-point quarters that W-G allowed to Grand View Christian and Pleasantville last season, and is the first such quarter since January 2013 when W-G outscored Madrid 26-0 in one quarter.

That game was part of an eight-game win streak for the 2012-13 Hawks, a milestone W-G is well on its way toward. The Hawks’ went 19-5 that season, the school’s best record over the last decade.

Compared to that team further, the Hawks had relative difficulty getting on the board themselves with just a 20-8 lead at the half. The Hawks needed that 12-point margin to stay ahead of the Tigers as Madrid actually outscored W-G 18-17 over the next two quarters. It’s the first time all season that Madrid outscored its opponent over multiple quarters.

“We’ve got to take care of the basketball better and get it where it need to go. Too many times offensively, we’re complacent with the basketball and allow it to be tipped,” head coach Gary Dresback said. “A little disappointed in our ball handling to be quite honest. That being said, we did the job on defense. Held them to 24 points for god sakes. They’re not going to beat anybody scoring 24. So, not overly concerned in that respect.”

W-G’s low score was highlighted by Emma Anderson leading the team with 10 points. This was also the first time all season the Hawks didn’t make a three-pointer.

Dresback expanded further on the team’s strange winning streak as the team continues to find its stride.

“We’re winning ugly which is fine because sometimes you got to do that but it doesn’t seem real clean. And we haven’t pulled it all together at one time yet. Sometimes we play to the level of our competition.”

Friday’s 34 points marked W-G’s second lowest score of the season. The only lower score was the 28-27 win over then winless Interstate 35 (1-7) in December. Conversely, the Hawks scored 40 against Panorama (6-2) and 48 against Collins-Maxwell (7-2).

“We can’t fool ourselves because we’re going to see some better teams down the road,” Dresback said.

Winning wasn’t the only thing on everyone’s mind Friday, though. The crowd was filled with mismatched red apparel instead of the typical school colors. Friday’s game was advertised as a “Red Out” to honor Madrid student Noah Moore ,who died Dec. 30 from a fatal car crash. Red was his favorite color. Madrid officials proposed dedicating the game to him. W-G players wore red socks in memoriam. A family GoFundMe is set up for his memorial.

Glidden-Ralston (1-6) is next on W-G’s schedule Monday, Jan. 6 for the Hawks to string it all together.

Game Ball: Team Defense

The Hawks have held teams to under 30 points in a quarter of games this season. W-G had four such games last season.