Colo-NESCO senior Jackson Shaw signed a letter of intent to play college football at Dordt University in Sioux Center Friday in the Colo-NESCO High School Gym. Shaw was an all-district offensive lineman for the Colo-NESCO football team this past fall. Shaw is pictured with his father Terry (far left), sister Peyton and mother Amy. Photo by Sandy Cutler.

By Joe Randleman

Staff Writer