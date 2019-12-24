Harmony High School graduate in 12th season at Knox College.

MOUNT PLEASANT — Emily Cline is presented with a unique challenge as the head coach of the Knox College women's basketball team.

The Harmony High School graduate, who is in her 12th season with the Prairie Fire, is coaching at an institution with high academic standards, which makes the recruiting process more difficult.

On the other hand, it gives Cline a chance to focus on high-quality student-athletes while at the same time broadening the school's recruiting base.

It may be a harder means to an end, but it makes the job that much more rewarding for Cline, who has the Prairie Fire off to a 7-2 start after last week's 89-46 win over Iowa Wesleyan University at Ruble Arena.

"This is my 12th year. It's not been a quick turnaround, but I feel really proud of not only how we're doing on the court, but academically most importantly and really great kids. I coach really great kids. I have a lot of pride in the program," Cline said. "We're from all over the country. Knox is a very global institution. Fifty-two countries, forty-eight states. Our team mirrors that to a certain extent. I don't think people realize how diverse it is from all parts of the world. I really love that. It's a strength of Knox and a strength of our team."

One look at the Knox College roster makes that diversity plainly obvious. The Prairie Fire's squad includes players from 11 different states and one — freshman forward Ashlea Withers — from Australia, a place Cline is trying to open up a pipeline for players to come to the Galesburg, Illinois, NCAA Division II school.

"Because Knox is a great school academically, I can't just go recruit anyone," Cline said. "We head to the West coast quite a bit. We recruit internationally. We haven't had as much success internationally as I would want, but we did get into Australia this year, so hopefully that will help that. It's harder on the women's side to get international student-athletes."

Because of Knox College's high academic standards and because NCAA Division III schools are few and far between west of the Rocky Mountains, Cline has found the West coast a virtually untapped hotbed of talent. She has stocked her roster with players from west of the continental divide for year, but recently has been picking up more and more players from the Midwest at the Prairie Fire continue to find success on the court and in the classroom.

"Recruiting nationally has really helped that because there's not a lot of DIII's on the West coast," Cline said. "We've really been able to use that to our advantage. Also just the academic rigor. People are impressed by that. That's really helped us. We've really pushed the West coast recruiting and the academic diversity. But also now we're getting more and more Illinois kids again. We're really focusing on the Midwest and the rest of the country."

Cline's teams have steadily improved over the last few seasons culminating in 2017-18 with their first Midwest Conference Tournament appearance and most ever conference wins (11). They also won 16 total games, the most since the 1989-90 season.

Cline's Prairie Fire squads have set numerous new school records during her tenure, including 18 by the 2014-15 team that led NCAA Division III in steals per game (18.5) and offensive rebounds per game (22.1) while ranking second in the nation in scoring offense (90.0 points per game) and 3-point field goals per game (10.5). Knox also posted the most wins by the program in Midwest Conference play since the 1996-97 season and broke through with the most victories in a season since the 2001-02 campaign.

After narrowly missing qualifying for the conference tournament last season, Cline is hoping the Prairie Fire can get back to the tournament and beyond this season.

"The last three years, when our two seniors were freshmen, we finished one game out of conference play. Only the top four go to the conference tournament. Their sophomore year we finished in third place and went to the conference playoffs. Last year we tied for fourth and didn't have the tiebreaker. So our goal is to get back to the conference tournament and beyond. We've got a good group of kids and we've got a lot of potential. We've got to keep getting better and see where it takes us," Cline said. "We've got a nice mix. We're pretty young. Besides our two seniors, our players are either first year or their role is completely different from last year. It's going to be interesting to see because last year we had all five starters back. So this is almost a whole new team besides the seniors because everybody's roles expanded from last year. I think we have a huge ceiling."