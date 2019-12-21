Fairfield and Keokuk remained atop the Southeast Conference girls basketball standings with victories Friday night.

Fairfield topped Burlington, 72-36, at Fairfield. The Trojans and Keokuk both have 3-0 conference marks.

Burlington (0-4, 0-3) hosts Mount Pleasant Jan. 3. Fairfield is 4-2 overall.

KEOKUK 52, FORT MADISON 28: The Chiefs extended their winning streak to seven games with a Southeast Conference victory at Keokuk.

Abby Wolter led Keokuk with 14 points and Michenna Davis scored 11. Keleigh Hall scored nine points for the Chiefs and Cassidy Koeber added eight. Anna Kester led Fort Madison with nine points, Sarah Bernhart had six and Dalyn Wondra added five. Brandy Walker scored four points for the Bloodhounds and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Keokuk (7-2, 3-0) is idle until Jan. 3 when it plays at Fairfield. Fort Madison (4-4, 0-3) hosts Notre Dame Monday.

MOUNT PLEASANT 36, WASHINGTON 32: Nobody scored in double figures, but eight Panthers scored in a Southeast Conference win at Mount Pleasant.

Isabel Ashton led Mount Pleasant with nine points. Emma Huckabone scored six and Karsyn Lamm added five. Anna Nacos led the Demons with eight points and Halle Leyden scored seven.

Mount Pleasant (2-5, 2-1) plays at Burlington Jan. 3. Washington slipped to 4-3 (1-2).

NO. 4 VAN BUREN 66, NEW LONDON 28: The fourth-ranked (Class 2A) won their seventh straight game in a South Division contest at New London.

Van Buren improved to 8-1; New London is 2-7.

HOLY TRINITY 42, WACO 25: The Crusaders topped WACO in a South Division game at Fort Madison.

Holy Trinity improved to 4-3. WACO is 1-7.

WAPELLO 62, LONE TREE 48: Four Arrows scored in double figures and Wapello posted a North Division win at Lone Tree.

Sammy Ewart led Wapello with 14 points. Eryka Dickey scored 13, Holly Massner had 12 and Lindsy Massner had a double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Holly Massner dished eight assists. The game's leading scorers belonged to Lone Tree. Holley Johnson and Kasey Chawn each scored 16.

It was the sixth straight win for Wapello (6-1), which plays at Wilton Dec. 28. Lone Tree is 5-4.

L-M 48, PEKIN 36: Louisa-Muscatine's Sanders sisters combined for 35 points in a North Division win at Letts.

It was Pekin's first loss in seven games.

Kylee Sanders led all scorers with 19 points and Hailey Sanders added 16. Raegan Downing scored eight points for the Falcons. Erika Coleman led Pekin with 15 points and Kerrigan Pope scored 11.

Louisa-Muscatine (6-1) plays at Wapello Jan. 3. Pekin dropped to 6-1.

W-MU 59, HILLCREST ACADEMY 26: Winfield-Mount Union toppled Hillcrest Academy in a North Division game at Kalona.

Kyndal Townsley led Winfield-Mount Union with 13 points and Jobey Malone finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Bradie Buffington had seven points and Jami Wilkerson recorded six points, four assists and five steals.

W-MU is now 4-4; Hillcrest Academy fell to 1-7.

HIGHLAND 68, COLUMBUS 32: The Huskies ended a nine-game losing streak with a North Division win over Columbus at Riverside.

Highland is 2-9; Columbus fell to 0-9.

PREP BOWLING

BHS, PANTHERS WIN: The Burlington boys and Mount Pleasant girls won triangular meets at KingPins in Burlington.

The Burlington boys won with 2,624 pins to Mount Pleasant's 2,611. Washington didn't have enough bowlers for a team score. Ethan Oilar led Mount Pleasant with a 189-220—409 series. Also bowling for Mount Pleasant were Levi Mills (369), Logan White (368), Levi Svoboda (339) and Nolan Myers (257).

Mount Pleasant's girls won with 1,946 pins to Burlington's 1,905 and Washington's 1,897. Alexis Wohlleber led Mount Pleasant with a 160-160—320. Gillian Anderson was at 303 and was followed by Eden Svoboda (254), Arlouny Phosy (242), Morelia Elias-Sixtos (222) and Megan Smith (186).

Thursday, Keokuk swept Mount Pleasant 3,204-2,485 in the boys dual and 2,943-1,872 in the girls dual.