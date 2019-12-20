Mya Merschman poured in 41 points and powered Central Lee High School to a 66-35 win over Cardinal in an SEI Superconference South Division girls basketball game at Donnellson Thursday night.

Merschman, a junior, made 14 of 24 shots from the field and all 13 of her free throw attempts. She also had seven rebounds, two blocked shots, two steals and an assist.

Freshman Makayla Morrison added 15 points and six steals for the Lady Hawks. Macy Watkins had five steals and Kaylynn Summers and Daly Brisbee each had four.

Central Lee (4-4) plays at Montgomery County, Missouri, Saturday. Cardinal slipped to 2-6.

DANVILLE 51, HIGHLAND 33: Three Danville players scored in double figures and the Bears clawed past Highland at Riverside.

Highland led 10-8 at the first quarter break, but the Bears dominated the rest of the game.

Danville's Bella Smith led all scorers with 19 points. Drew Fox scored 13 and Ava Smith had 11. Cassidy Yaley and Bre Yaley rounded out Danville's scoring with five and three points. Freshman Abbi Stransky led Highland with 15 points.

Danville improved to 2-5. Highland is 1-9.

ILLINI WEST 53, NORTH FULTON 18: Illini West charged past North Fulton at Carthage, Illinois.

Karli Artman led all scorers with 18 points for the Chargers, while Caydee Kirkham added 10 points and Rylee Reed finished with eight points.

Illini West improved to 10-2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BHS FROSH 56, WEST 42: The Burlington freshman team improved to 3-0 with a win over Davenport West.

Hunter Ford and Jerome Martin scored 14 points each for Burlington. Merquiche Lewis scored 12 and Alex Fawcett grabbed 10 rebounds.