JEWELL - Nevada used its press and 3-point shooting to put South Hamilton away early in a Heart of Iowa Conference girls’ basketball game Friday.

The Cubs jumped out to a 28-7 lead and coasted to a 52-16 victory.

Maddie Dunham and Addi Vorm each hit a 3-pointer to get Nevada off and running. The Cubs’ press created several more easy scoring opportunities and by the end of the third quarter the Cubs were up 23-7.

“At the beginning of the game we wanted to really focus on pushing the ball and getting the ball in and out,” Vorm said. “It was good getting the ball in and then getting good kickouts and hitting our 3s.”

Nevada’s lead eventually went up to 28-7 early in the third quarter. The Cubs settled down offensively after that, but the defense continued to remain stout.

Nevada led 32-13 at the half and 43-14 after three quarters.

Vorm hit four of Nevada’s nine 3-pointers. She easily shook off an ankle injury in the first half to finish with a game-high 15 points along with three assists and two steals.

“I was just feeling it tonight,” Vorm said. “The team was feeding me good passes and I had the opportunity to take them.”

Sophomore guard Elie Tuhn had a big night at South Hamilton for the second year in a row. She put up 14 points, four rebounds and three steals for Nevada after scoring 19 against the Hawks in Jewell last year.

“I don’t know what it is about here,” Tuhn said. “We played really well as a team tonight. We were patient on offense and that’s one of the things we wanted to work on tonight.”

Tuhn hit five field goals, including two 3-pointers.

Maddie Dunham, Shelbi Hazlitt and Aubrey Gibson each drained one shot from long range for Nevada. Dunham scored five points and dished out three assists and Hazlitt and Gibson each finished with three points.

Syndey Mosinski chipped in six points, three rebounds and two assists and Kacie Rewerts four points, seven boards and three steals. Tessa Borwick scored two points and Alexandria Arnaud had one block for Nevada.

The Cubs improved to 3-1 in the HOIC and 4-2 overall.

South Hamilton dropped to 2-4 on the season and 1-2 in the conference. The Hawks had to take on the Cubs without leading scorer Hallee Feaker.

Caleigh Hewitt paced the Hawks with six points, Brookelyn George, Aneesa Balderas and Hailey Diersen added three apiece and Emma Lewis chipped in one point.

Nevada 52, South Hamilton 16

N 23 9 11 9 - 52

SH 7 6 1 2 - 16

Nevada (52) - Sydney Mosinski 3-5 0-0 6, Addi Vorm 4-7 3-4 15, Elie Tuhn 5-8 2-4 14, Meredith Harter 0-3 0-0 0, Tessa Borwick 1-1 0-0 2, Amelea Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Wessels 0-1 0-0 0, Shelby Hazlitt 1-6 0-0 3, Aubrey Gibson 1-1 0-0 3, Kacie Rewerts 2-8 0-2 4, Ella Higgins 0-0 0-2 0, Mayzi Weig 0-1 0-0 0, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-0 0-0 0, Maddie Dunham 1-2 2-2 5, Alexandria Arnaud 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-14 52. 3-point field goals (9): Vorm 4, Tuhn 2, Dunham 2, Gibson. Totals: 18-47 7-14 52. 3-point field goals (9): Vorm 4, Tuhn 2, Hazlitt, Gibson, Dunham. Rebounds (33): Rewerts 7. Assists (13): Vorm 3, Dunham 3. Steals (14): Tuhn 3, Rewerts 3. Blocks (1): Arnaud. Fouls: 16.

South Hamilton (16) - Rocio Martinez 0 0-0 0, Emma Lewis 0 1-2 1, Abby Ervin 0 0-0 0, Hailey Diersen 1 1-3 3, Brookelyn George 1 1-3 3, Aneesa Balderas 1 1-2 3, Caleigh Hewitt 3 0-0 6, Aspen Wibholm 0 0-0 0, Chandler George 0 0-0 0, Mackenzy Grady 0 0-0 0, Paige Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals; 6 4-10 16. 3-point field goals: None.

NEVADA - Nevada clamped down on Saydel defensively and started strong offensively in a 62-13 rout of the Eagles Dec. 10.

Nevada held Saydel to just five field goals and 14-percent shooting from the field. The Cubs also had 22 steals and six blocks and posted a 41-29 rebounding advantage in earning its second win in a row to improve to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

On offense Nevada shot 41 percent from the field and had good ball movement with 21 assists on 28 field goals. The Cubs jumped out to a 24-4 lead, upped the advantage to 37-4 at the half and went on cruise control the rest of the way.

Kacie Rewerts had 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Maddie Dunham and Shelbi Hazlitt each put up eight points for the Cubs. Elie Tuhn finished with eight steals and seven assists to go along with three points, Addi Vorm delivered five points and rebounds apiece plus four steals and three assists and Megan Wessels stepped up with seven points off the bench.

Sydney Mosinski tacked on three points and four blocks, Aubrey Gibson two points and five rebounds, Alexandria Arnaud two points and six boards, Tessa Borwick four points and Mayzi Weig two points.

Saydel dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the conference. Orianna Martin had four points, seven rebounds and three steals and Daleaney Shinn five blocks and four boards for the Eagles.

Nevada 62, Saydel 13

S 4 0 5 4 - 13

N 24 13 12 13 - 62

Saydel (13) - Daleaney Shinn 0-4 0-0 0, Vanessa Garton 0-0 0-0 0, Kaydence Butters 1-4 0-0 2, Rylee Carney 0-0 1-3 1, Orianna Martin 2-12 0-0 4, Kathryn Van Houten 0-2 0-0 0, Ryley Pecina 1-6 0-0 2, Brooklyn Leydens 0-1 0-0 0, Emily Lowe 0-1 0-0 0, Rachel Barton 1-4 2-4 4, Kailyn Venezuela 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 5-35 3-7 13. 3-point field goals: None. Rebounds (29: Martin 7. Assists (4): Shinn 2. Steals (12): Martin 3, Pecina 3. Blocks (10): Shinn 5. Fouls: 6.

Nevada (62) - Sydney Mosinski 1-4 1-2 3, Addi Vorm 2-12 0-0 5, Elie Tuhn 1-8 0-0 3, Meredith Harter 0-1 0-0 0, Tessa Borwick 2-2 0-0 4, Amelea Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Megan Wessels 3-4 0-0 7, Shelbi Hazlitt 4-6 0-2 8, Aubrey Gibson 0-2 2-2 2, Kacie Rewerts 9-16 0-0 18, Ella Higgins 0-1 0-0 0, Mayzi Weig 1-1 0-0 2, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-0 0-0 0, Maddie Dunham 4-6 0-0 8, Alexandria Arnaud 1-2 0-2 2. Totals: 28-68 3-8 62. 3-point field goals (3): Vorm, Tuhn, Wessels. Rebounds (41): Rewerts 7. Assists (21): Tuhn 7. Steals (22): Tuhn 8. Blocks (6): Mosinski 4. Fouls: 6.