Monday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southwestern at SCC, 7 p.m.

Mount Marty at Drake, 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Drake at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Western Illinois, 5:30 p.m.

Monmouth at California-Santa Cruz, TBA

BOYS BASKETBALL

Burlington at Davenport West, 7:30 p.m.

New London at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Central Lee at West Burlington, 7:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Academy at Wapello, 7:30 p.m.

Danville at WACO, 7:30 p.m.

Holy Trinity at Van Buren County, 7:30 p.m.

Louisa-Muscatine at Mediapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at Winfield-Mount Union, 7:30 p.m.

Mnmouth-Roseville at West Hancock (Hamilton), 6 p.m.

South Fulton at Illini West, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Davenport West at Burlington, 7:30 p.m.

New London at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Central Lee at West Burlington, 6 p.m.

Abingdon/Knoxville tournament

West Hancock at Fort Madison, 6 p.m.

Keokuk vs. Winchester-West Central at Quincy, Illinois, 5:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Academy at Wapello, 6 p.m.

Danville at WACO, 6 p.m.

Holy Trinity at Van Buren County, 6 p.m.

Louisa-Muscatine at Mediapolis, 6 p.m.

Highland at Winfield-Mount Union, 6 p.m.

PREP BOWLING

Burlington vs. West Burlington-Notre Dame at KingPins, 4 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Quincy at Keokuk, 6 p.m.