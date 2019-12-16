A pair of Nebraska volleyball players were named to the All Region team following action at Wisconsin over the weekend.

Team members were as follows:

Brooke Van Sickle, Hawaii

Hollan Hans, Texas A&M

Lexi Sun, Nebraska

Jazz Sweet, Nebraska

Sydney Hilley, Wisconsin

Dana Rettke, Wisconsin

MVP – Molly Haggerty, Wisconsin

Nebraska defeated Hawaii in the first round of the Regional Tournament at Madison, Wisc., before falling to the home team, the Wisconsin Badgers.

Nebraska's season ended with a 28-5 overall record. The Huskers have won at least 28 matches five years in a row. Nebraska's season came to an end in an NCAA Regional Final for the first time since 2014, ending a streak of four straight NCAA Semifinals appearances. Nebraska is the only program in the nation to reach the Elite Eight in each of the past eight seasons. The Huskers fell to Wisconsin for a third time, marking the first time an opponent has beaten Nebraska three times in the same season since Texas did so in 2009. Nebraska fell to 15-14 all-time in NCAA Regional Finals, including 9-8 under Head Coach John Cook. Cook is now 83-21 in his NCAA Tournament career. He ranks third in NCAA history in NCAA Tournament coaching victories. Cook is 75-16 in the NCAA Tournament as Nebraska's head coach, which has him in third place for the most postseason coaching victories at one school in NCAA history. Nebraska held Wisconsin to a season-low .192 hitting percentage. Meanwhile, the Huskers hit a season-low .062, the lowest hitting percentage in Cook's tenure at Nebraska (2000-present). It was the first time in the postseason and the third time overall under Cook that Nebraska hit lower than .100.