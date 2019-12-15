MEDIAPOLIS — The West Burlington High School boys basketball team had fallen into a bad habit of digging itself an early hole by getting out of the gate slowly in the first quarter.

So head coach Ryan O'Hern stressed to his team that it needed to come out ready to play Saturday afternoon against Mediapolis.

Less than 24 hours after coming back from 14 points down to beat Cardinal, the Falcons made life a little easier on themselves against the Bulldogs.

With junior Colton Sherwood shooting the lights out early, the Falcons built a comfortable 11-point lead after one quarter and cruised to a 55-38 SEI Superconference nondivisional win at the Vernon "Bud" McLearn Court.

After making things difficult on themselves in their previous three games, the Falcons decided to make things a little easier on Saturday.

"I think it was good for us to come up here in there gym and get off to a good start. I think we got into a comfortable lead," said Sherwood, who sank five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 21 points.

"We finally came out and played really well in the first quarter. These last three games we've really struggled in the first quarter," O'Hern said. "We were down 20-4 at WACO. We were down seven at Mount Pleasant after the first quarter. We were down 25-11 (Friday) night against Cardinal, who played really well last night. They hit nine threes against us. We stressed having a good start and having a lead. I was happy with the way our guys came out and played in that first quarter tonight, getting the lead and then the halftime lead."

Sherwood has turned himself into a sharpshooter from the outside, mostly through extra work before and after practices perfecting his shots. And with Marvion Jackson and Dylan McElderry controlling the paint, the Falcons have a formidable inside-out game, forcing defenses to pick their poison.

"(Jackson)'s a star player for us," Sherwood said. "I love playing with both of them. They open the court so much for me. When they get it in, if people collapse they can kick it out. When they don't they go to work in there."

"Colton has been shooting the ball extremely well. He spends a lot of time practicing his shooting before and after practice. Also, these last two nights with Cardinal and Mediapolis playing a lot of zone against us, our post guys have found him. We go inside out. Our post guys are very good passers who have found Colton and some of our other shooters. I'm really proud of the way our zone offense has been shaping up," O'Hern said. "Marvion is much improved. He can play inside out this year. We're excited about the rest of the season for him. The rest of our guys are coming along. The biggest thing with us is we have three guys who started last year — Marvion, Colton and Darian and some guys who just didn't play much varsity basketball who are continuing to learn and get better."

West Burlington (3-2) held an 18-point lead at halftime and held a 52-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

Mediapolis (2-3), one night after draining 11 3-pointers against Lone Tree, suddenly found its shooting legs. Regan Thornburg, Dawson Wirt and Wyatt Wilkerson began to heat up from behind the 3-point arc as the Bulldogs began to chip away at the lead.

But the Falcons' early lead proved too much for the Bulldogs to overcome despite hitting eight 3-pointers.

"We are a team that likes to shoot threes. We like to stretch it. We had 12 in one game, 11 in another, seven and eight in another. When those aren't dropping it makes things difficult for us at times. We didn't do anything to attack to get our offense going," Mediapolis coach Worrall said. "We got a few to drop. We made eight tonight. We made 11 last night and shot our way back into the game. I think we ran out of gas today, too. I should have got them up at 8 and ran them a little bit, get their legs under them earlier. But we didn't. We'll bounce back. We'll get better. We're going to have our nights and we're going to have those nights that go against us. That's basketball."

WEST BURLINGTON (55)

Caysen Shipp 4 0-0 9, Colton Sherwood 8 0-0 21, Darian Johnson 2 0-0 6, Dylan McElderry 1 0-0 2, Marvion Jackson 5 2-2 12, Ty Hill 0 0-0 0, Kendall Baker 0 0-0 0, Austin Cox 0 0-0 0, Austin Applegate 1 0-0 3, Ethan Eilers 0 0-0 0, Max Slater 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 2-2 55.

MEDIAPOLIS (38)

Ryan Ensminger 0 0-0 0, Owen Timmerman 3 0-0 7, Drew Schroeder 6 0-0 14, Josh Darbyshire 1 0-0 2, Regan Thornburg 2 0-0 6, Wyatt Wilkerson 1 0-0 3, Kadin Salek 0 0-0 0, Andrew Carter 0 0-0 0, Dawson Wirt 2 0-0 6. Totals: 15 0-0 38.

Score by quarters

West Burlington;19;11;22;3;—;55

Mediapolis;8;4;15;11;—;38

Fouls: West Burlington 12, Mediapolis 6. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: West Burlington 9 (Sherwood 5, Johnson 2, Shipp 1, Applegate 1), Mediapolis 8 (Schroeder 2, Wirt 2, Thornburg 2, Timmerman 1, Wilkerson 1).

Records: West Burlington 3-2, Mediapolis 2-3.