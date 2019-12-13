After a strong out of state showing, the Waukee High School wrestling team was back in the Hawkeye state to tackle just their second dual meet action of the season. Thanks to four Warrior wins across the final seven matches, the Class 3A sixth-ranked Waukee squad won a narrow victory over Johnston 37-28.

In total, Waukee picked up eight individual victories on the night. What really did it for the Warriors were the four victories by major decision on the night including from Cody Anderson, ranked second in the Class 3A 152-pound polls heading into the season. The senior battled through to a 15-5 major decision victory (his first of the season) and remained undefeated on the season in dual meet action. Fellow teammate Blake Hauck picked up his first dual meet victory in a similar fashion with a 17-3 decision. Griffin Gammell, seventh in the 182-pound weight class, was the third Warrior to pick up a major decision victory as he bested Johnston’s Jackson Briner by a 17-6 margin. Finally, Conner Arndt remained unblemished in dual meet action with a 22-9 major decision win at 285-pounds.

Two victories on the night came from Cael Thorson at 220-pounds and Thurman Christensen at 120 pounds. Thorson ranked second in the Class 3A 220-pound preseason polls, also remained perfect on the dual meet season with his second pinfall win of the season at the 2:33 mark. Christensen captured his second pinfall win of the season as well, doing so in 3:11. Connor Kelley took a victory via forfeit while Andrew Hembry’s victory at 145-pounds came by way of an 8-3 decision.

The Warriors are now 3-0 in dual action and will hit the mats once again on the two-day Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic starting today. It involves a 41 team field flocking to the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. The two-day event will begin this afternoon beginning at 1 p.m.